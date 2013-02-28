MUJAO was also known to be working closely with Gao’s infamous Arab drug traffickers, like Baba Ould Cheikh, who allegedly landed a Boeing 727 filled with 10 tons of cocaine in the desert in 2009. Residents saw MUJAO leaders including Abdel Hakim visit Cheikh’s Gao villa often, and say he supplied them with money and fighters. Local Songhais, Peuls, and Bellas now view the words “Arab” and “trafficker” as synonyms. “They all are trafficking arms and drugs,” one told me.

Nevertheless, locals overwhelmingly state they preferred MUJAO rule to the reign of terror that preceded it, when Tuareg rebels, having joined with jihadis to chase out state forces, descended like furies upon the northern Malian territory they claimed to be liberating. Tuareg rebels looted, murdered, raped, pillaged, and shot into crowds of demonstrators, targeting state symbols and dark-skinned ethnic groups, setting the stage for jihadis to grab power by restoring civil order and a simulation of justice.

For the darker-skinned ethnicities like the Peul, the Songhai, and the Bella, rebel crimes were magnified by their shared history with the Tuareg: they had traditionally been subjected to slavery by the lighter-skinned Tuareg. Rebel control of the northern territory thus portended a return to white-on-black slavery. In the nearby village of Gossi, a local elected official recounted how Tuareg rebels had given a speech announcing the official return of slavery. “Now that the land belongs to us, the old customs will return,” they said. Eighteen dark-skinned children were reported stolen by Tuareg rebels in the Gossi region, according to Abdoulaye Macko, the director of Bamako-based anti-slavery NGO Temedt. In one case, locals said, MUJAO fighters retrieved a nine-year-old boy who had been abducted by Tuareg rebels, and returned him to his distraught mother.

At the Sevare office of the Ganda Koy, a paramilitary of Songhai and Bella fighters, thirty militia members gathered to plot near a ram whose blood would bless their immanent deployment. Oyahit Cisse, a Ganda Koy fighter from Timbuktu, recounted how he had witnessed MNLA rebels steal two four-year-old Bella children from his neighborhood last year. “If the MNLA wins, it is not only Bella who will be reinslaved,” he said. “Every black person will be enslaved.”

Though the international community, led by France, intervened in Mali under the pretense of ending terrorism, locals and the Malian military voice again and again the feeling that light-skinned northern ethnicities were the core of the country’s problems. When I visited the Malian special police office in Gao created to protect Arabs and Tuaregs from ethnic reprisals, I found the gendarmes drunk on sacks of gin. One of their leaders pointed his AK at me and was talking loudly to himself as I entered the station. They were detaining a dozen Arab and Tuareg men in squalid conditions.

Malian Colonel Abdoulaye Coulibaly attributes the vertiginous deterioration in security in northern Mali over the past two decades to a decision to transfer local power to Tuareg and Arab officers. After the rebellion of the 1990s, Mali forged peace by integrating Tuareg fighters into its security forces and removing key military outposts in the North, forming brigades headed by Arab and Tuareg officers. Colonel Coulibaly, who has been stationed in the north for the past decade, says this set the stage for the arrival of drug traffickers and Al Qaeda-linked militants.

“[The Tamanrasset accords] said ‘OK, remove that military post here; now remove that one…’ and then the north became a no man’s land where people were conducting all kinds of trafficking.” “Twenty years ago, we used to see tourists coming from Mali to Algeria or Mauritania – it was not a problem. Sometimes there was just one vehicle with no escort. But in the last ten to twenty years, it is very difficult for even a military convoy to move freely in that area.”

Another Malian commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity, refuses to cooperate with Tuareg soldiers ever again. He was in Gao when rebels attacked the city; 95 percent of his Tuareg soldiers defected to join the rebels. “There is no one more false than the Tuareg,” he said. “You can collaborate with him day and night, welcome him into your home, but one day he will turn on you.”

The West's counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism strategies may suit the foreign forces leading the effort, but they obscure the deep fissures that rent Mali apart during the course of the past year’s events. Malians, of course, are all too aware of these fissures. Indeed, regardless of when French forces depart from the country, locals are expecting the ethnic recriminations and guerilla reprisals to continue into the forseeable future.

Hannah Armstrong is a fellow of the Institute of Current World Affairs.