Why an Experimental Video Game Is More Anticipated Than Sony's Playstation 4

But while Limbo and The Last Guardian innovate in ways that Hollywood might find familiar—bending the form rather than breaking it—other titles go much further. When you start playing the desktop game Activate the Three Artefacts and Then Leave, for example, all you see is a black dot on a white screen. Move closer, and the dot is revealed to be a complex geometrical structure, an Escherian maze that soon proves impossible to master. Frustrated, you start noticing that the maze emits a high-pitch note, and that the note's frequency changes with each movement you make. To find the objects hidden in the maze, and to find your way out, all you have to do is listen very closely and, literally, play it by ear.

Because video games offer a predominantly interactive experience, and because interactivity is such a porous concept—it can require an intense, frequent button-pressing or just the occasional click, and it appeals to all senses together but also to each discretely—the opportunities for experimentation are vast. Munawar Bijani, for example, realized this fundamental truth about games as a child: He was born blind, but discovered he could beat his friends in fighting games just by following audible clues. Last year, he released his own game, Three-D Velocity, which features a blank screen yet recreates all the kinetic mayhem of classic action games like Street Fighter—but using only sound.

And yet, technological capacity alone does not explain the current wave of experimental games. Other art forms have similarly benefited from cheaper content development tools and more accessible distribution platforms, yet few filmmakers and photographers have embraced these freedoms as giddily as game designers have. The reason is cultural: The hacker ethos reigns among gamers and designers alike, which pressures the industry to innovate—and to do so cheaply and quickly. Nearly every month, gaming hackathons, sometimes sanctioned or sponsored by large gaming studios, are held in cities around the world, encouraging budding and established designers alike to conceive of, program, and publish a game in just 24 or 48 hours. These competitions spawn games that are more abstract ideas than refined entertainment products: Bathos, for example, one of the more talked-about indie games of the last few years, was created by a single person, Johan Peitz, over the course of one weekend, as part of a large gaming competition called Ludum Dare. It features a single screen, and only one challenge: Find a way to escape a locked cell. It is not so much a puzzle as an existential riddle, forcing gamers to consider the limits of their interactions with the machine in front of them, as well as the nature of language, the quality of thought, and other heady stuff. (If that last sentence was vague, it's because anything more concrete would spoil the fun: The limits of knowledge and the mechanics of uncertainty are what Bathos is all about.)

Sony, then, could go on all it wants about its achievements in electrical engineering, but for me, and for many other fans, the company's true feat is its investment in experimental games like The Last Guardian. The same goes for the video game industry at large: It's young enough, technologically savvy enough, and sufficiently blessed with consumers who reward any attempt at design innovation. It is this spirit of relentless innovation, unparalleled in the culture industries, that has propelled video games to such great heights—not new consoles that look a whole lot like the old ones.