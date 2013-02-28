3. When Lew left NYU in 2006 to work for Citigroup—yes, the same bank with which NYU had the preferred lender arrangement—the university gave him a $685,000 severance payment. No, university administrators usually do not receive severance payments when they voluntarily leave for other jobs. The New York Times reports: "University officials defended the additional lump-sum payment, which was not required by his original employment contract, citing Mr. Lew's role in addressing some of the university's major problems at the time." OK.

4. By early 2008, Lew had become head of the Citigroup unit that, in the Washington Post's words, "housed many of the bank's riskiest operations, including its hedge funds and private equity investments. Massive losses in that unit helped drive Citigroup into the arms of the federal government, which bailed out the bank with $45 billion in taxpayer money that year." Lew has greatly downplayed his role at Citigroup, saying that he was working merely "as a manager, not as an investment adviser." But he was senior enough to make at least $1.1 million in that annus horribilis of 2008.

5. Lew had between $50,000 and $100,000 invested in an international venture capital fund for Citigroup employees, based in the Cayman Islands. It was, in the larger scheme of things, not that large a sum, and Lew reportedly sold it at a steep loss when he joined the Obama administration. But it's notable, given that Democrats have been known to ridicule Cayman accounts held by the other guys. In this case, barely a peep. Instead, it's been left to the Wall Street Journal editorial page, in an amusing turnabout, to chide Lew for practices that it usually sees little problem with.

6. Lew received a $944,578 bonus upon leaving Citigroup in early 2009, in accordance with a contract that decreed that he receive a bonus if he left the bank for a "high level position with the United States government or regulatory body." This sparked cries that Citigroup had shrewdly rewarded Lew for taking a lower-paying government job where he could, presumably, be of some value to the company. The reality is slightly less nefarious: The language was put in the contract at Lew's behest, to make sure he would get deferred compensation paid out to executives if he went back to work for the government as opposed to at a rival bank, in which case the deferred compensation would be at risk. Still, it is striking that Lew should have been in line for a big payout at all in the depths of the financial collapse. As National Review's Rich Lowry drolly noted, "That's Jack Lew—he gets paid when he stays, and he gets paid when he goes." Asked about his Citigroup pay, Lew said: "My compensation was in line with other management executives at the firm." Surely it was.

Jack Lew is hardly the first Democrat to milk the Washington/Wall Street/elite academia nexus for all it is worth. He can't come close to the granddaddy of them all, Robert Rubin, who came to Clinton's Treasury Department from Goldman Sachs and left it for Citigroup, where he has collected some $126 million over the past decade, a sum that has not kept him from pleading scant knowledge of the decisions that brought the bank to the brink of disaster in 2008. Rahm Emanuel turned a cool $16 million during his two years at an investment bank. Relations between Wall Street and Democrats in Washington cooled considerably following Obama's 2008 election, but have thawed somewhat since his reelection. The next one through the revolving door is Peter Orszag, Obama's first budget director, whom Citigroup announced this week as chairman of its "financial strategy and solutions group."