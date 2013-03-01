Play It Cool, Bro

Think of any European man that you know. If you don’t know any European men then just think of Javier Bardem, whose stubbly demeanor represents a kind of pan-European suavity. Now, imagine Javier Bardem, or someone who looks like him, at the beach. Two female bathers park their towels next to his. The bathers can be of any nationality or ethnicity—doesn’t matter. What does matter is that these women are pale. They spend their days at laptops in sunless offices. And now they’re on vacation, somewhere warm, for two weeks, before returning to the cold. They want tans and they want to enjoy themselves. So what do they do? They oil up. They lie down. They let the sun work its magic.

What these bathers don’t want, however, are tan lines. Besides, their bikini tops are uncomfortable. The bathers are confronted with a choice. Do they remove their bikini tops at the risk of being ogled by male beachgoers? Well the first thing these bathers do is take a good look around. The beach is empty, but for their neighbor, Javier.

Now, if Javier were an American man—someone like Seth MacFarlane maybe, or the member of a college lacrosse team—he would take this opportunity to stand up, beat his chest, and chant the word “boobies” in guttural monotone. He would snap photos with his iPhone, poke the air with his erection, and drool uncontrollably. The women would react by leaving their bikini tops on, and probably packing their baskets and moving farther down the beach.