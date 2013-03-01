Play It Cool, Bro

The zeitgeist's heavy hammer—by which I mean the Internet—has landed hard on last week's Oscar host Seth MacFarlane. The consensus: MacFarlane's act was racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, and, perhaps most unforgivably, not funny. Particularly insulting was the song and dance number, "We Saw Your Boobs," during which MacFarlane highlighted members of the audience whose breasts he'd seen in movies (many of which were exposed during rape scenes), or, in the case of Scarlett Johansson, in leaked cellphone photos on the Internet. Viewers were right to be offended by MacFarlane's demeaning routine. The women he mocked are world-class actresses. This was their night to be celebrated, not objectified by an immature jester.

But there's a group that should be equally irate about "We Saw Your Boobs": admirers of bare breasts. Because MacFarlane's is exactly the type of frat-boy behavior that leads so many American women to keep their breasts hidden from public view for fear of just such humiliation.

Think of any European man that you know. If you don't know any European men then just think of Javier Bardem, whose stubbly demeanor represents a kind of pan-European suavity. Now, imagine Javier Bardem, or someone who looks like him, at the beach. Two female bathers park their towels next to his. The bathers can be of any nationality or ethnicity—doesn't matter. What does matter is that these women are pale. They spend their days at laptops in sunless offices. And now they're on vacation, somewhere warm, for two weeks, before returning to the cold. They want tans and they want to enjoy themselves. So what do they do? They oil up. They lie down. They let the sun work its magic.

What these bathers don't want, however, are tan lines. Besides, their bikini tops are uncomfortable. The bathers are confronted with a choice. Do they remove their bikini tops at the risk of being ogled by male beachgoers? Well the first thing these bathers do is take a good look around. The beach is empty, but for their neighbor, Javier.