Military 'Moneyball'

COIN, which has dominated high-level U.S. military thinking over the past decade, shares with sabermetrics a respect for statistical rigor and, more importantly, an openness to questioning accepted approaches and substituting counterintuitive alternatives. It is a retrenchment around basic principles and observable facts. "What we liked about Moneyball is that on the face of it, they looked at baseball and said, 'The things we believe we know are based on mistaken premises, and if we take a look at baseball differently, we will see solutions we would not see,'" said Col. Gregory Fontenot (Ret.), the director of the University of Foreign Military and Cultural Studies, who hosted Posnanski. "Counterinsurgency requires you to look at problems from perspectives you hadn't previously considered," he added. Fontenot's university is devoted to "red teaming," a practice of analyzing standard operating procedures from an outsider's perspective, and the red team who met with Posnanski was studying Moneyball for insight into the tactics of Iraqi insurgents, whose limited resources make them the A's to the U.S. Army's Yankees.

The most obvious similarities between COIN and sabermetrics are their statistical approaches. Beginning in the 1980s with the eccentric genius Bill James and continuing, in Moneyball's telling, to Beane, sabermetrics has been committed to collecting numbers from baseball's almost uniquely deep dataset, plugging them into ever more sophisticated formulas and letting those results guide decisionmaking. Similarly, adherents of COIN, who tend to be Baby Boomers (like Gen. David Petraeus) or younger, have been more willing to let the data guide them rather than use the data to fit preconceived conclusions, according to Jacob Shapiro, a former Navy officer and current Princeton professor. Sabermetricians have walks plus hits per inning pitched; COIN theorists have troops-per-square-mile.

The result has been an unprecedented use of data to combat insurgencies, chiefly in Afghanistan and Iraq. Eli Berman, an economist at the University of California-San Diego, was asked to examine data to find whether spending money on development programs helped reduce violence. The brass, he told me, already believed that "terrorist organizations that provide social services should be more deadly." But rather than merely rely on that instinct, as they would have in the past, they gave Berman the numbers and let him test the proposition quantitatively; he found the insight valid. (Sometimes the results are more surprising: I was told that one study concluded that insurgencies inflame as unemployment declines.)

But the more resonant similarity between sabermetrics and COIN is the broader mental shift they brought to their respective fields. The most famous sabermetric insight is that on-base percentage (the proportion of plate appearances that a batter gets on base) correlates more strongly with scoring runs than does batting average (which doesn't, for instance, account for walks). Arriving at this conclusion involved some number-crunching, but on-base percentage is an unsophisticated statistic that has been around for decades; and the proposition that a walk, which puts you on first base, is in many cases as good as a single, which also puts you on first base, isn't extremely subtle. Yet not 15 years ago, pretty much only the A's were deliberately accumulating workmanlike players with high on-base percentages—and doing so at bargain rates.

COIN is a similar alloy of numbers-backed, counterintuitive logic. When I asked Fred Kaplan, author of the COIN history The Insurgents, what COIN's central insight is, he replied, "You have to drain the swamp, you can't just swat the flies." COIN is less concerned with killing terrorists—in fact, it stipulates (and the stats show) that killing the bad guys can frequently net you more enemies—than protecting the local population and improving its infrastructure. The goal is to offer on-the-fence Afghans or Iraqis a better way of life if they do not support the insurgency. (Gen. David Petraeus, the most prominent COIN adherent, would ask, "What have you done for the people of Iraq today?") And it turned out that killing terrorists, particularly in Iraq, was not as efficient as co-opting local tribes, even just by buying them off. Though such thinking might seem rational, it constituted an about-face for the U.S. military. "There's a history written many years ago called The American Way of War—and it's, annihilate the enemy," Kaplan noted. "[Gen. William] Westmoreland was asked in Vietnam how you defeat an insurgency. His answer: Firepower."