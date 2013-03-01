Military 'Moneyball'

Counterinsurgency theory (COIN) is, to oversimplify, the Moneyball approach to war. Posnanski being invited to speak at Leavenworth was one of three instances I found of Moneyball being taught at a U.S. military school over the past several years, and there almost certainly are more. At the School of Advanced Military Studies, also at Leavenworth, Professor Emeritus James J. Schneider assigned Moneyball to his class on military theory after hearing Lewis discuss the book on NPR. And Dr. Erin Simpson assigned the book to her students at the U.S. Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, and includes it in course packets prepared by her defense consulting firm, Caerus Analytics.

"There's a meta-story to Moneyball," Simpson said. Citing the 2007 troop surge in Iraq, which was in many ways COIN's high watermark in terms of both influence and success, she added, "I absolutely saw parallels to the COINdinistas in the pre-surge period and this effort of people like Billy Beane and others to say, 'Y'all are doing this wrong.'" As the 8th MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference begins today, it is worth appreciating that more than anything in baseball, or sports, or even numbers, the temperamental shift Simpson articulated, to a way of viewing the world that at once defies conventional wisdom yet seems totally commonsensical, is likely to be Moneyball's greatest legacy.

COIN, which has dominated high-level U.S. military thinking over the past decade, shares with sabermetrics a respect for statistical rigor and, more importantly, an openness to questioning accepted approaches and substituting counterintuitive alternatives. It is a retrenchment around basic principles and observable facts. "What we liked about Moneyball is that on the face of it, they looked at baseball and said, 'The things we believe we know are based on mistaken premises, and if we take a look at baseball differently, we will see solutions we would not see,'" said Col. Gregory Fontenot (Ret.), the director of the University of Foreign Military and Cultural Studies, who hosted Posnanski. "Counterinsurgency requires you to look at problems from perspectives you hadn't previously considered," he added. Fontenot's university is devoted to "red teaming," a practice of analyzing standard operating procedures from an outsider's perspective, and the red team who met with Posnanski was studying Moneyball for insight into the tactics of Iraqi insurgents, whose limited resources make them the A's to the U.S. Army's Yankees.