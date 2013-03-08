The Tyranny of the ZIP Code

There's actually no 90909 ZIP code, but the divisiveness they fuel is very real. Five Brooklyn politicians sued because Hurricane Sandy food stamps were only allotted to twelve ZIP codes. As affirmative action again moves toward the Supreme Court, citizens are going to war with schools experimenting with admission preferences for those living in particular ZIP codes. Staples, the office retailer, was among those exposed for offering better deals to customers in affluent ZIP codes. Residents of Hyde Park, Massachusetts won their battle this year to have USPS change their ZIP code: They were weary of the high insurance rates and low property values they faced because they shared a ZIP code with neighboring Mattapan, where poverty and crime are rife. "It has also associated (Hyde Park residents) with a neighborhood that some politely say has just never been their home," as the Boston Globe described it.

There's something disturbing about ZIP code uses that serve to divide us, rather than to connect us, as they were originally intended. Defining ourselves by ZIP code rather than metropolitan region, county, or even city diminishes the sense of the commonwealth. Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that the separation made manifest in mid-century sprawl and white flight were part of what gave birth to ZIP codes in the first place.

"Do We Really Want to Live Without the Post Office?" Esquire recently asked. It describes how USPS' massive financial trouble is rooted in bizarre Congressional mandates that demand urgent attention—not out of nostalgia, but because the postal service "is a miracle of high technology and human touch. It's what binds us together as a country." Whatever happens with USPS, the ZIP code has grown beyond the walls of the Post Office. There's no containing it now. ZIP codes no longer depend on their creator. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t push back when ZIP codes are used to exploit, manipulate, and divide us, or get uncomfortably close to crossing our standards of privacy. Maybe a new Mr. ZIP campaign is in order: "Protect your mail—and your community! Use ZIP codes—but wisely!"