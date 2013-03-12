In 1847, Fuller went to Rome, where the Italian fight for independence from Austrian rule was beginning, and almost immediately met a handsome, but virtually uneducated and penniless young Catholic revolutionary, Giovanni Angelo Ossoli. They began an affair, and the age of 37, she became pregnant. Their son Angelo, “Nino,” was born in the mountain village of Rieti, away from the fierce battles between Italian revolutionaries, Austrian soldiers, and their French military allies in Rome. But after a few months, she left Nino with a wet nurse to go back to Rome and cover the final disastrous siege and bloody defeat of the fledging Italian republic, and to work on her history of the Italian revolution. In 1850, Fuller, claiming to be married to Ossoli, made the difficult decision to return to U.S. with her husband and child. But the boat was wrecked just off Fire Island, and all three were drowned. The manuscript she had believed to be her finest work was lost, and Fuller was mourned as the courageous feminist leader who never got to see the promised land.

To a modern feminist, Mickiewicz’s advice seems almost miraculously daring and right. It’s easy to see her love affair and maternity as an emotional liberation. If she had lived, Fuller might have done her best writing, even as a novelist—she could have read the Brontës. If she had been a European, she could have entered Bohemia alongside George Sand. But for an American woman of her place and time, her decision to take a lover was almost a death sentence in an age before birth control. Once she became pregnant and bore a child, she could never be free from social stigmas and constraints; even to her comrades in Concord, she would have worn a scarlet letter. Why did she choose Ossoli as a lover, and did she really marry him? Fuller’s American and British friends in Florence regarded Ossoli as a toyboy; according to the American sculptor Joseph Mozier (who also lived in Italy at that time), he was “the handsomest man,” but “half an idiot.” Marshall defends him; “perhaps the awkward muteness … was a self-protective numbness, an aftereffect of wartime service,” or a “hushed reverence for his wife.” But another recent biographer, John Matteson, is more cynical; “consistently in her letters, he comes across as both remarkably loving and almost impossibly brainless—almost more plausible as a Newfoundland puppy than a man.” Marshall argues that they had to marry because of Italy’s “strict laws on children of unwed mothers.” Fuller was tied to Ossoli whatever she may have wished, although she also loved his loyalty and tenderness.

Even to her comrades in Concord, she would have worn a scarlet letter.

And what about Nino? Although she adored the baby, Fuller was a naïve, perhaps neglectful mother, leaving him for months with an unreliable wet nurse, who nourished her own infant instead, giving Nino only bread soaked in wine. He was emaciated and weak when they returned to Rieti. Matteson suggests that Fuller and Ossoli may have been in deep denial that they actually had a child, and wonders whether the unacknowledged Nino and their obligations to him did not seem quite real even to them.