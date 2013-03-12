



Marshall pays tribute to Emerson, Clarke, and Channing by using the section titles of their memoir—Youth, Cambridge, Groton and Providence, Concord, New York, Europe, and finally Homeward—for the seven sections of her own book. For the first five sections, her effort to write about Fuller “from the inside” is brilliantly successful. Fuller was never going to be a belle; as a teenager she was stout and badly dressed, with acne, a squint, and scoliosis. She repeatedly mistook friendship for romance and enmeshed various men in intense emotional correspondences. Marshall is also an insightful guide to Fuller’s intellectual, philosophical, and political formation. Even in the 1820s and ’30s, Marshall shows, Cambridge was not a total social desert for a very smart girl. Fuller’s erudition, and especially her witty and forceful conversation, won her a place as the only woman member of the Transcendentalist intelligentsia. If she had been a man, Marshall notes, Fuller would have been a member of the “brilliant Harvard class of ’29.’” But living in Cambridge, she was able to make friends with the brightest young men of the era and to help them with German translations and reviews.

When she was 21, her father decided to relocate the family to a farm in Groton, and for the first time, she found herself with “nobody to speak to.” Fuller determined to channel her passions into learning, teaching, editing, and writing. First she taught her siblings at home; after her father’s death in 1835, she took a position at Bronson Alcott’s Temple School, hoping to earn money. That same year, she met Emerson, her soul mate and mentor, but a man almost autistic in his inability to sense and respond to feelings. As Fuller realized, he “would never soothe the illness, or morbid feelings of a friend, because he would not wish anyone to do it for him.” In 1839, she began her “Conversations” with advanced women in Boston, and soon became the editor of The Dial. But she was beginning to chafe at the limitations of her position as a woman; “a man’s ambition with a woman’s heart.—‘Tis a cursed lot.” In 1846, she published her impassioned manifesto, Woman in the Nineteenth Century (1846), which galvanized readers in its call for full equality for women.

Soon after, Fuller left Boston for New York and a job as a critic and reporter for Horace Greeley’s New York Tribune. But even living the life of a single woman in the city left her confined to the mores and expectations of nineteenth-century America. In order to grow, she had to go to Europe, which she finally managed as a foreign correspondent for the Tribune. In this bold departure, Marshall argues, Fuller pioneered “a new American life,” blazing a trail that would be followed in the future by writers as different as James, Hemingway, “and countless other seekers of inspiration and new theaters of action abroad.”





But in dealing with the eventful final five years of Fuller’s life—her years in Europe and her fatal journey back home—Marshall identifies so closely with her subject that critical distance disappears; and these years present the most difficult biographical issues. The facts are generally clear. She went to Europe in pursuit of another man, the German-Jewish banker James Nathan, whom she had met in New York. But when she got to England, Nathan wrote to her that he was engaged. In Paris, she met George Sand, and the Polish patriot and poet Adam Mickiewicz, who advised her to lose her virginity: “You should not confine your life to books and reveries. You have pleaded the liberty of woman in a masculine and frank style. Live and act, as you write.” Surely Emerson would not have given her such bold counsel.

In 1847, Fuller went to Rome, where the Italian fight for independence from Austrian rule was beginning, and almost immediately met a handsome, but virtually uneducated and penniless young Catholic revolutionary, Giovanni Angelo Ossoli. They began an affair, and the age of 37, she became pregnant. Their son Angelo, “Nino,” was born in the mountain village of Rieti, away from the fierce battles between Italian revolutionaries, Austrian soldiers, and their French military allies in Rome. But after a few months, she left Nino with a wet nurse to go back to Rome and cover the final disastrous siege and bloody defeat of the fledging Italian republic, and to work on her history of the Italian revolution. In 1850, Fuller, claiming to be married to Ossoli, made the difficult decision to return to U.S. with her husband and child. But the boat was wrecked just off Fire Island, and all three were drowned. The manuscript she had believed to be her finest work was lost, and Fuller was mourned as the courageous feminist leader who never got to see the promised land.