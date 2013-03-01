Just Because the World Didn't End Doesn't Mean That Sequestration Isn't Scary

The federal government must give 30 days' notice before reducing direct payments, such as Medicare reimbursements and supplemental unemployment benefits. It must also give 30 days' notice before asking workers to take furloughs. Meanwhile, individual agencies have some discretion over when cuts take place, even though they don't have discretion over what the cuts are. "For a few weeks, any halfway competent agency is going to be able to keep things running more or less as they have been recently," Matthew Yglesias wrote recently in Slate. "Big shortfalls in services would only show up later down the road."

Of course, before that happens, another policy event may intervene. Because the congressional budget process has broken down, the government relies on what's called a "continuing resolution" to spend money. The existing resolution expires on March 27. Without it, government can't operate. Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on how to renew it, essentially for the same reason they can't agree on a replacement for sequestration: Democrats want a mix of revenue increases, spending reductions, and temporary job stimulus. Republicans want nothing but spending reductions, preferably including substantial cuts to entitlement benefits. A full government shutdown is a very real possibility. One way or another, the likely outcome is a deal that not only gives the government new spending authority but also deals with the sequestration cuts—through some combination of repeal, delay, or substitution.

But the sequestration cuts are likely to damage the economy even if Congress ends up repealing them outright. In fact, they are probably damaging the economy already. Furlough notices started going out to some federal workers on Friday, according to news accounts. People who get them are going to react. Some will take the threat more seriously than others, obviously, but given the uncertainty—not to mention the real possibility that some cuts stay in place—some people are likely to change their financial behavior. Maybe they'll rethink a major purchase or delay maintenance that can wait a few more weeks. And what's true of individuals is even truer of large organizations, including those in government and those outside. Managers of these organizations frequently have long planning horizons and will adjust plans accordingly. As Josh Barro writes at Bloomberg, "The sequester will force households and businesses to operate in an environment where they don't know what government spending is coming; some will cut back on consumption and then get the payments they expected all along."