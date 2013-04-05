This perception of quality extends to food. Liu Yang, a Chinese cheese-monger who lived six years in France, says locals were wary when opened his Beijing shop in 2009: China’s culinary tradition doesn’t involve cheese. Now, just a few years later, almost half his clientele is Chinese, drawn by the belief that French food—or for that matter, nearly any food not made in China—is healthier and safer. “Young parents, old people—these kind of consumers care very much about what they eat, about the nutrition and the quality of their food,” says Liu.

Red wine consumption is likewise booming, its prestige similarly buttressed by new popular beliefs about the drink’s health benefits. As with Hollywood DVDs or designer fashion, the surest sign of its popularity comes from the criminal enterprises it encourages. China wine analyst Frankie Zhao believes that 70 percent of all bottles sold under the Chateau Lafite Rothschild name in China are fake. Back in Europe, Chinese investors have already bought some 30 Bourdeaux vineyards, and are in talks to buy 20 more.

"Wine has become a trendy thing the last three, four years,” said Andy Cheung, founder of a French wine importer in Hong Kong. "For most Chinese drinkers, it's a business tool, and they just drink the whole glass in one go, so they don't care what it is."

But even if China’s new Francophiles are just as crass and unsophisticated as the stateside tycoons of yesteryear, the Parisians keep coming for a rather crass and unsophisticated reason of their own: The money is good. A baguette that would cost $1.50 in Paris costs $2.50 here. Champagne that sells for $140 a bottle back home sells for nearly $300 in China. Chanel bags that run for $3,800 in Europe sell for over $5,800 on the mainland.

In a way, the roles have reversed. During France's roaring 19th century, China represented a world of leisure, artistry, and wisdom that France had lost in its race to modernity. Now it's France that represents an idealized image of what modern China sacrificed in its own quest for growth: quality, continuity, savoir vivre.

To that end, more Chinese are visiting France than ever before: In 2010, some 900,000 Chinese tourists visited France, a figure 23 percent higher than the year prior. Rich Chinese couples have taken to flying in groups to Tours, France in order to get married along the Loire Valley. “They have this image of France being a romantic country, which is living in the past, and about the French lifestyle in particular,” says Sylvain Holtermann, an instructor in the French department at the University of Hong Kong. “The students don't realize we live in a globalized world, and people are working as much in Paris as in New York or Hong Kong….They think we take two hours for lunch, two hours for dinner.”

It’s not much of a surprise that disappointment often sets in when China’s new rich actually see the real thing. One 2012 survey in France found that less than 40 percent of Chinese tourists felt satisfied with their visit to “l’Hexagone.” And they were particularly perturbed when French customs got in the way of vistors’ desire for better service at restaurants and in transit systems. “Our Chinese staff here is always amazed, ‘Oh they have all these holidays, and all these companies close down,’” says Jean-Yves Chatté, who runs a French food and wine shop in Sheung Wan. “You never have that in Hong Kong, so to them it’s very surprising.”

As with France’s absorption of Chinese aesthetics in chinoiserie of the 18th and 19th centuries, China’s adoption of French ways is selective, distorted, and occasionally parodic. In Beijing, one tycoon has spent $50 million to replicate the palatial Chateau de Maisons-Laffitte, including the chandeliers and frescoes. South of the Yangtze river, China has not one but two 350-foot-tall Eiffel Tower replicas.

“In France, they have liberté, egalité--I think freedom is very important to French culture," says Liu, the cheesemaker. "In France, people encourage creativity, free imagination…In China, we do a lot of things mama-huhu [in a careless, messy fashion]," he continues. "That’s our kind of freedom."