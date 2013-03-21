Against a white wall

someone’s hair was a treetop, the body,

the trunk of a tree. It was a time

when everyone said,

behind every great veil is only a human.

If there was an overall ethos, it was

self-forgetful guilt and sorrow was real

enough. I don’t know how

the stage curtain caught fire, she’d said.

And I don’t how reluctance to act

became a machine sucking air

from every sulcus and Grand Canyon

canyon. “Do you like air?”

What could one say to that?

I’ll have to think about it?

The waiter came by with the pepper mill.

The barman with his cocktail shaker.

The unsaid was becoming a picture

of sand, land, and nothing.

It was inevitable, she said, that she would

someday stand behind bars

at a window. She could imagine it:

high above an ice-covered expanse

otherwise covered with tin men

and tin women and rude mechanicals.

The noise, she was sure, would be awful.