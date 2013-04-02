My son’s in his Watch This years. “Watch this!” He throws

open the screen door, races through the kitchen,



returns in a pant. “See that?” Although I’m watching,

I don’t. “I’m back before the screen door closed.”



It proves something: how fast he is, how slow

the screen door, how proportionate the rate



of shutdown to round trip, like squaring a circle.

I’m never sure what “Watch this!” means to show.



The house, bought just before the bubble burst,

loses value by the hour, the big hand



sweeping away liquidity, that stuff

the big boys brag about, while here my rough



son tests the tensile strength of rubber bands

which pop—“Watch this!”—like the metal clasps of purses.