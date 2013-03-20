Life and Art in Steinberg, Hockney, and Wojnarowicz

If Bair, Sykes, and even Carr are not as attentive as they might be to the life of forms in art, their subjects certainly keep them busy, each with a social calendar that frequently seems to leave little time for the studio. Sykes has written a remarkably likeable and sunny biography, which probably reflects Hockney’s own comfort with the life he has lived. His loving and loyal mother and his father, a brave and idiosyncratic figure who was a conscientious objector during World War II, never blinked at their son’s unlikely desire to become an artist, and he was an admirably dutiful son in their later years, generous with his time, his affection, and his money. This volume covers the great love of Hockney’s life, Peter Schlesinger, whom he met in 1966 when the eighteen-year-old boy from the San Fernando Valley walked into a drawing class that Hockney was teaching at UCLA. But if there was deep sorrow and some considerable turmoil when Schlesinger moved on five years later, Hockney was too firmly grounded in his work and his friendships to flounder for very long. While other friends went off the rails—perhaps most spectacularly the designer Ossie Clark, who was the subject of a famous double portrait with his wife Celia Birtwell—Hockney never lost his bearings, although he certainly took full advantage of the carnivalesque pleasures of the 1960s and 1970s. The book ends with the world premiere of Hockney’s sets and costumes for Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress at Glyndebourne in 1975, “a never-to-be-forgotten occasion,” with Hockney’s friends traveling from London on a bus where they were plied with champagne and LSD, the dinner interval “a bacchanalian scene [that] included handsome Cuban waiters handing out more champagne and the tables now groaning with food,” Henrietta Guinness “high on LSD … found head down in a flower bed,” and on the bus back to London “more champagne … and even buckets for people to throw up in.”

What is missing from all of these biographies is some theory of creativity.

Sykes, writing about an apparently happy man, has produced a happy book, and perhaps it is not especially surprising that Bair, in writing about Steinberg, who from all accounts was an extraordinarily tortured soul, has produced a torturous book. The painter Hedda Sterne, to whom Steinberg remained married through epochal bouts of womanizing, once told her husband that the French writer Jules Renan had been known as “the sweetest of cruel men,” leaving little doubt that this was a personality type with which Sterne was intimately acquainted. From his parents and his sister and her family, whose eventual immigration from Romania he engineered and whom he labored to establish in the West, Steinberg received enough complaint and ingratitude to justify his own lack of warmth. With friends and lovers he could certainly display the coldness of the classic Don Juan, and his unflinching self-centeredness could not have been good for the great love of his later years, a younger woman named Sigrid Spaeth, as she sank beneath the depression that eventually led her to jump from the roof of the Riverside Drive building where he had bought her an apartment. Bair emphasizes the grueling, sadistic elements in Steinberg’s personality to such a degree that it is difficult to see the charm to which so many people responded. She writes at some length about all the attention Steinberg lavished on his house on Long Island, and yet her pages of description pale beside John Ashbery’s fleeting observation, in a profile of the artist in 1970, that “it’s a little old shingled house which he says looks like ‘a Chaplin dream of happiness.’ D. W. Griffith would no doubt have felt at home in it too, and the front screen door seems to be waiting for Mary Pickford to fling it open and rush ecstatically down the steps, all curls to the wind.” In Ashbery’s few words, we see the Steinberg that his friends loved.

Much of the power of Carr’s account of David Wojnarowicz, with whom she had a deepening friendship in the months leading up to his death, is in the delicacy with which she separates fact from fiction, all the while recognizing that a life without some element of fantasy may not be a life worth living. It is easy to see why Wojnarowicz, who had a hardscrabble childhood and youth, with a sadistic father and an adolescence in part spent on the street, became such a romantically inclined fellow, by some accounts a mythologizer who made his noirish early years sound even more noir than they were. Carr, a cultural reporter for the Village Voice during some of the period that she chronicles here, appreciates the hell-bent romanticism, the ecstatic drug-taking, and the thrilling sexual experimentation of those times, but she also has no illusions as to the wear and tear of living in terrible apartments with practically no money—even before AIDS turned the parties into wakes.