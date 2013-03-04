"People are looking for a device that empowers them to achieve how they want to live," says Gruskin. In order to communicate a phone or tablet's utility, he explains, "you start to separate them by value proposition or lifestyle. A lot of times they're the same product. they're just presented differently, so people see how they fit into their lives. instead of being about the product, you try to map them, so people realize this is a tool that's going to make me better, more connected, more fun.... it's not about the gadgets anymore."

That's much more important for the individual brands, which just need to convince you that their products are perfect; it's fine with them if you go buy it online afterwards. Same goes for the wireless carriers, which know you'll need to sign up for a plan, wherever you end up buying a phone. But it doesn't work as well for a department store, which has to manage lots of brands at once, and which makes not a dime if you turn around and purchase the same item for less on Amazon. Showrooming, as the practice is called, has been devastating for electronics warehouse like the late Circuit City and Best Buy.

JCPenney, which is now busily reinstating the sales and dropping the Apple-style checkout process, also needs to communicate a lifestyle. But ultimately, it's a much more functional choice; buyers are more likely to hide the fact they got something from JCPenney than show it off. Once they find that basic sweater or pair of khakis, they can order the same version online from someone else. It may be that no army of mannequins could save JCPenney.