The Power of Orange

Maybe he grew up in a dysfunctional family. Or maybe it was all those years laboring in Newt Gingrich's shadow. Whatever it is, Boehner has it. He knows just the right mix of threats and empathy to defuse almost any tense situation involving the deranged and delusional. One minute he will be warning his members to "get your ass in line." The next he will be blubbering like a baby, confessing that they make him proud to be an American. Unusually for Washington, he seems perfectly sincere regardless of the emotion he's summoning. When all else fails, Boehner will simply lie, denying anything that might upset his colleagues' delicate mental balance (like an attempted grand bargain), even when he has worked furiously to bring it about. The crazies don't always come around to his view, but they usually accept it as necessary in the end.

Boehner's most reliable tool for subduing his flock is the announcement of a "rule" that will govern his negotiations with Obama. The first such "Boehner rule" had to do with the debt ceiling in 2011: Boehner insisted on one dollar of spending cuts for every dollar that Congress raised the ceiling. On its face this was utterly preposterous. The debt ceiling must be raised by close to a trillion dollars each year.

Since then, Boehner has announced a variety of other rules: Any revenue increase must be accompanied by spending cuts of equal or greater magnitude. Legislation can only come to the House floor if a majority of Republicans support it. (This last rule isn't new, but Boehner reemphasized it with great vigor.) The point of announcing the rules isn't to follow them (he almost never does). It's to give voice to the passions that most rile up his members, but which they are incapable of fully expressing. My two-year-old daughter went from being continuously frustrated before she could talk to only frequently frustrated after she could talk, even though the range of things I let her do hasn't really changed. The Speaker intuitively grasps this mindset.