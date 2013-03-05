The Power of Orange

It is roughly as follows: First Boehner stakes out a position so extreme or impractical that he effectively marginalizes himself from any negotiation with Democrats. At that point, Democrats begin to bargain with Boehner's Senate counterpart, Mitch McConnell. Once they strike a deal, it passes the Senate with overwhelming support. This is the cue to Boehner to troop before his caucus and lament that they fought the good fight for as long as they could, but now even their fellow Republicans have turned on them. If it is their will to hold out, then Boehner will obey it. (Always best to give crazy people the illusion of agency.) But he can no longer in good faith recommend this path. Invariably, the lunatics fold. This is how we averted the dreaded fiscal cliff in early January. It's more or less how the stalemate over the debt ceiling resolved itself in the summer of 2011, and how the stalemate over the payroll tax ended later that year.

Boehner's standing had fallen to arguably the lowest point of his speakership heading into the wrangling over the sequester—the crude, across-the-board cuts Republicans and the White House agreed to back in 2011, when they couldn't settle on a more humane way to rein in the deficit. This was ironic, since sequestration would soon showcase all of Boehner's leadership talents in one dramatic burst.

As usual, Boehner's jihadists entered the new year determined to pick a losing fight. Some wanted to default on our debt if Obama didn't agree to massive spending cuts; others wanted to threaten a government shutdown. (Typical quote in Politico: "House Speaker John Boehner 'may need a shutdown just to get it out of their system,' said a top GOP leadership adviser. 'We might need to do that for member-management purposes.'") Both of these fights would have had somewhere between lousy and catastrophic consequences for the economy. Polls indicated that the GOP would take the political blame.

Boehner recognized that sequestration could serve as a third option for the inevitable smackdown—the least bad one, at that. His logic here is unassailable. Most experts believe the economic consequence of letting the sequester take effect will be limited and gradual, certainly less traumatic than a default or a shutdown. There's even a small but real chance Americans won't notice the cuts—in which case the Republicans will have scored a big ideological victory, having made the point that the country has no problem with austerity as a practical matter. Sequestration is the one confrontation of the last few years that offers at least a theoretical upside for the GOP.

Boehner went about closing the deal in his distinctly Boehnerian way, deploying his mystical ability to break through to lunatics. He concocted more of his famous rules—vowing that he would refuse to negotiate with Obama behind closed doors (counterproductive if observed, almost certain to be discarded at some point); insisting he would reject another cent of tax hikes. At a House Republican retreat in mid-January, he hinted through a series of panel discussions that his members should get a grip. One panel was titled "What is the Role of the Republican Majority in the 113th Conference," whose message a Boehner spokesman translated roughly as, "we control one-half of one-third of the federal government in a Democratic-run town." By February, the House had miraculously agreed to take the debt ceiling off the table and set aside the possibility of a shutdown.

It's possible that there will be no deal to end the sequester, at least not this year. But if Obama and McConnell do agree on an alternative that trims the deficit through a combination of spending cuts and revenue increases, as the White House prefers, Boehner will almost certainly pass it through the House using his standard tactics.

What's nearly as certain is that Boehner will receive none of the credit for resolving the crisis. Conservatives will grumble that they inexplicably failed to impose their platonic vision of Hooverism. The media will claim that Obama bested his Republican opponents yet again. Only the real aficionados will understand that the main difference between Boehner and Obama isn't what they want, which is more alike than not: a smaller deficit that doesn't destroy the economy. It's that one is simply a lot better at getting his way in the House of Representatives.