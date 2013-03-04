If Democrats Want to Solve the Sequester, They Should Move Left

With an aging population, an enormous budget deficit, and three decades behind us (Robert Samuelson would say four) in which we consistently kept taxes too low to cover federal spending, lower taxes isn't an option for this country. It just isn't. The Republicans need to stop being the party of lower taxes, or no new taxes, because that's a dead end. Instead, they need to become the party of relatively small tax increases.

One problem, though: This niche is already taken by the Democrats. Today's political center is inhabited just about exclusively by Democrats. Geoffrey Kabaservice and others have called for Republicans to become once again the "modern Republicans" of the Eisenhower era. But let's say they decided Kabaservice was right. How would they distinguish themselves from Obama, whom more than one commentator has already compared to … Dwight Eisenhower? The GOP can't become 1950s-style "modern Republicans" right now because that's what the Democrats are! Ergo, the Democrats must migrate leftward. Instead of impersonating Eisenhower, President Obama needs to start impersonating Franklin Roosevelt or the pre-Vietnam-escalation Lyndon Johnson.

It is, to be sure, a tricky calculus. The center is a pretty comfy place to be. The more Democrats dominate the center, the better their electoral prospects will remain. The more they shift leftward, the less certain these will be. But the governing imperative runs in the opposite direction. The more Democrats dominate the center, the worse their governing prospects will be, because the opposition they try to bargain with will by definition lie outside the center. If Democrats shift leftward, their governing prospects will improve because Republicans will shift leftward, too. Then compromise with Republicans will produce acceptably centrist results.