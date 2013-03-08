Washington Is Not the Wealthiest Area in America

The riches of recession-proof Washington, a media obsession for years now, was bound to be a source of resentment for struggling Americans—and understandably so. The region's wealth really is at the expense of the rest of the country, since it's fueled by tax revenue and deficit spending. But this resentment has been inflamed by breathless reports that Washington isn't just affluent, but opulent: the wealthiest metropolitan area in the country. From this perspective, the sequester is the capital's comeuppance, an act of economic fairness that returns Washington's unearned and extravagant bounty to the exploited hinterlands. Last week, for instance, The New York Times wrote that the automatic spending cuts are ending Virginia's "feast on U.S. funds." There's just one problem with this narrative: Washington isn't actually wealthier than similar metropolitan areas.

Certain statistics are indeed stunning. The D.C. metro area is home to eight of the eleven U.S. counties with the highest median income, including the top three: Loudon, Fairfax, and Arlington—all in Northern Virginia—are the only counties in the country where median incomes exceed $100,000 per year. In comparison, Palo Alto's San Mateo County is just $85,000 per year, while Westchester, New York, or Fairfield, Connecticut, register just above $75,000 per year. Based on these figures, the conventional wisdom holds that Washington commands wealth exceeding the country's more productive centers of finance (New York), technology (Silicon Valley), or entertainment (Los Angeles). But median income doesn't tell the whole story, since it only looks at the average person—the fiftieth percentile. That's useful for measuring broad-based prosperity, but the wealth of a superrich one percent or desperate poverty doesn't move median income by one dollar.

The alternative is average income (or per capita income), which has problems of its own. It might make a Gulf state, with a superrich one percent and desperate poverty otherwise, look like the most prosperous place in the world. That's why we usually use median income for measuring prosperity. But there are several reasons to consider per capita income when evaluating Washington's wealth. The implication, in many press accounts, has been that the D.C. area has a disproportionate share of the national income, not just that its middle class residents are better off—but as statistics on per capita incomes show, only the latter is true. Furthermore, the complaint that the government bankrolled the region's boom makes it all the more important to consider how many of those dollars went not just to the fiftieth percentile, but the 1 percent, too.

Despite Washington's high median incomes, its per capita income is comparable to other large, affluent, coastal regions. Among large metropolitan areas, San Francisco-Oakland leads the country with a per capita income of $61,395, followed by San Jose ($61,028), Washington ($59,345), Boston ($57,893), and New York ($56,770). Similarly, when it comes to per capita income at the county level, the Washington area's dominance evaporates. New York County (Manhattan) surges to the top with a per capita income of $111,386, while only Arlington and Alexandria make the top ten at $79,967 and $76,362, respectively—about 30 percent less than Manhattan. New York's large suburban counties, including Westchester, Fairfield, Somerset, and Morris, all leap ahead of suburban Washington counties like Fairfax, Loudon, and Montgomery. Loudon County, ostensibly the nation's "richest" county, doesn't even make the top 25 counties by per capita income.