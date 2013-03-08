Washington Is Not the Wealthiest Area in America

The alternative is average income (or per capita income), which has problems of its own. It might make a Gulf state, with a superrich one percent and desperate poverty otherwise, look like the most prosperous place in the world. That's why we usually use median income for measuring prosperity. But there are several reasons to consider per capita income when evaluating Washington's wealth. The implication, in many press accounts, has been that the D.C. area has a disproportionate share of the national income, not just that its middle class residents are better off—but as statistics on per capita incomes show, only the latter is true. Furthermore, the complaint that the government bankrolled the region's boom makes it all the more important to consider how many of those dollars went not just to the fiftieth percentile, but the 1 percent, too.

Despite Washington's high median incomes, its per capita income is comparable to other large, affluent, coastal regions. Among large metropolitan areas, San Francisco-Oakland leads the country with a per capita income of $61,395, followed by San Jose ($61,028), Washington ($59,345), Boston ($57,893), and New York ($56,770). Similarly, when it comes to per capita income at the county level, the Washington area's dominance evaporates. New York County (Manhattan) surges to the top with a per capita income of $111,386, while only Arlington and Alexandria make the top ten at $79,967 and $76,362, respectively—about 30 percent less than Manhattan. New York's large suburban counties, including Westchester, Fairfield, Somerset, and Morris, all leap ahead of suburban Washington counties like Fairfax, Loudon, and Montgomery. Loudon County, ostensibly the nation's "richest" county, doesn't even make the top 25 counties by per capita income.

Why do Washington counties dominate in median income, but not in per capita income? Partly because the region's wealth is distributed far more equitably among its residents than other cities—its middle class is better off, but its upper class isn't as wealthy. Whether Washington's upper-middle class is affluent because of government largess or because of an unusually well-educated workforce (or both), it's undeniable that the "one percent" are more affluent in New York or San Francisco than they are in Washington. Financiers or executives making millions per year drive up New York's per capita income to more than $110,000, well ahead of anywhere else in the nation. Indeed, while Washington is home to eight of the top ten counties by median income and two of the top ten by per capita income, the Washington area only has two of the 100 wealthiest places with more than 1,000 residents (#23 Chevy Chase, #59 Great Falls). New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut combine for 31 places on that list. Since the superrich exert no weight on median income, Washington gets depicted as wealthy for its large upper-middle class, while severe income inequality, of all things, shields New York from the perception of opulence.