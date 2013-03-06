Life After the Ivory Coast

You may scoff that this was a mere Potemkin spectacle, that there is no real constituency anymore for such bipartisan fellowship. Ah, but you would be mistaken. So many people RSVP'd for the event that it was moved from the Oval Room to a larger space, upstairs at the Hamilton restaurant. Among the crowd of well-wishers: Sheldon Hochberg (Steptoe & Johnson), Adam Goldberg (Trident Advisors), Rick Hindin (Adworks), Iden Martyn (Cozen O'Connor), Kai Niedermair (Emerson Defense Solutions), Wes Pippert (The Fairfax Group), Ike Brannon (R Street Institute), David Kirstein (Kirstein & Young), Wayne Gray (Holland & Knight), Jim Albertine (JJ&B, past president of the American League of Lobbyists), Paul Hidalgo (General Dynamics), Michael McManus (DinkerBiddle), and Jason Maloni (Levick).

All of them in one room: It was a heartening sight. I asked Issa, who was nursing a glass of red wine (a "well-balanced pinot noir," reported a member of the press unburdened by a notepad) why he thought so many had turned out for the event. "Lanny is a piece of history in that he has been a part of crises and of comebacks, he's been a part of partisan politics and bipartisan politics," Issa said. "And the crisis right now is a lack of people willing to find a solution."

But of course, being willing to step forward as part of that group carried some risks in a town as divided as ours. Jim Wholey, a partner at Dilworth Paxson, where Davis also has a perch, alluded to this in his remarks as official host of the event: "We're grateful that you could come out and braved the snowstorm and the risk of being added to the White House enemies list." This, of course, was a reference to Davis' alarming disclosure last week that he, like Bob Woodward, had been threatened by the Obama administration for daring to challenge it publicly. Steele sounded a similar note in his remarks to the crowd, noting the courage in Davis's new stance and wondering whether Washington might be in a better place now had Davis broadcast his message years earlier: "If we all knew that it would take Lanny writing a book to bring the right and left together he should have done this years ago and certainly we could have had a very different outcome in terms of the noise level." After praiseworthy remarks from Issa and Cummings, it was time for the author himself, beaming proudly in a slightly rumpled pinstripe suit. He kept up the bipartisan theme, declaring that while he himself was a "good liberal Democrat, except for on the deficit," he was now out to "prove that you can disagree and still find common solutions."