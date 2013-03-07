John Boehner's Kiss of Death

This isn’t the norm. Politicians have such large egos that it usually takes them an inordinately long time to grasp when they’ve become a pathetic joke. Mark Sanford, the disgraced former Republican governor of South Carolina, still hasn’t figured that out. House Democrats dispatch their scandal-plagued members with nothing like the speed that House Republicans do. More than three years elapsed before William “Dollar Bill” Jefferson departed the House after the FBI found $90,000 in his freezer. Nancy Pelosi, then House Speaker, stripped him of his seat on the Ways and Means committee but couldn’t get him to resign. (It’s a near-certainty she tried.) Anthony Weiner took nearly a month to vacate his House seat after he got caught exchanging naughty texts and photos with various women on Twitter and Facebook.

Whatever the House Republicans’ secret is, they haven’t shared it with Senate Republicans, who had to endure two more years with John Ensign after word got out about a rococo scandal involving a payoff to cover up a sexual infidelity. David Vitter, caught up six years ago in a prostitution scandal, didn’t leave at all, and seems finally to have put the matter behind him. He’s lucky he wasn’t still in the House when it broke. If he had been, he’d be long gone!

So what’s the House Republicans’ secret sauce? According to Ney’s new book, Sideswiped: Lessons Learned Courtesy of the Hit Men of Capitol Hill, after Ney’s misdeed surfaced House Speaker (then Minority Leader) John Boehner offered him the following deal: Resign within 24 hours and “I will personally guarantee you a job comparable to what you are making, and raise legal defense money for you.” Don’t you worry about anything, Frankie Five-Angels.