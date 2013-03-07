John Boehner's Kiss of Death

Whatever the House Republicans’ secret is, they haven’t shared it with Senate Republicans, who had to endure two more years with John Ensign after word got out about a rococo scandal involving a payoff to cover up a sexual infidelity. David Vitter, caught up six years ago in a prostitution scandal, didn’t leave at all, and seems finally to have put the matter behind him. He’s lucky he wasn’t still in the House when it broke. If he had been, he’d be long gone!

So what’s the House Republicans’ secret sauce? According to Ney’s new book, Sideswiped: Lessons Learned Courtesy of the Hit Men of Capitol Hill, after Ney’s misdeed surfaced House Speaker (then Minority Leader) John Boehner offered him the following deal: Resign within 24 hours and “I will personally guarantee you a job comparable to what you are making, and raise legal defense money for you.” Don’t you worry about anything, Frankie Five-Angels.

Boehner’s office denies it, of course, and points out that Ney is a convicted felon. But Ney’s story would explain the House GOP’s deft ability to whisk disgraced members out the door before Jon Stewart turns them into a household name.

Unlike the Corleone family, though, Boehner does not, in Ney’s account, honor his commitments. Ney didn’t get taken care of. Boehner welshed on the deal and didn’t return his phone calls. (If Tom Hagen tried that he’d end up hanging from a meat hook in Paramus, N.J.) If Ney’s story is true, then Boehner will have a harder slog next time he needs to eject a scandal-tainted House Republican from the lower body.