Which Sport Is Most Immune to Moneyball?

Hockey and soccer pose unique challenges to statheads. The greater number of soccer players on the pitch and the larger field could make taking measurements easier than hockey's six-on-six in a small rink. But the frequent substitutions in hockey, versus the three substitutions permitted per game in soccer, make it easier to develop something like basketball's five-man-unit stat, which measures every five-player lineup by how many points they score minus how many they allow. For that reason, and because there are more scores in hockey, I'm inclined to give it the analytical edge. (But there's hardly universal agreement here. When I asked my original question of former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian—e.g., the guy who drafted Peyton Manning—he replied, "Hockey. Put that down as a guess.")

Much work has been done in football, both at outside sites like Football Outsiders and, much more quietly, within teams. But some of football's top analysts said that the incredible intricacy of football—the different types of scoring, the uncountable potential game situations, the byzantine mess of eleven men working in tandem, intangibly but undeniably dependent upon each other—means that only so much can ultimately be accomplished. "The sheer complexity of football makes it to my mind the hardest," said Brian Burke of Advanced NFL Stats.

Two people I spoke to, one from football and one from baseball, argued that football teams might be particularly stubborn about adopting analytics because of the number of people that must sign off on virtually anything. "There's so many people involved in decision-making," said Grantland football writer Bill Barnwell, who got his start at Football Outsiders. "You can get one person in the front office to buy in, one coach to buy in. But it's hard to get seven coaches, and the G.M., and the owner." Farhan Zaidi, Oakland Athletics director of baseball operations, said, "In soccer and football, the on-field manager has more influence"—and, therefore, stats have less room to thrive. The exception, he noted, is when the on-field coach and front-office manager are the same person, the most prominent example of which is the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick. Not coincidentally, the Pats would make anyone's list of the top five teams most interested in analytics.

That leaves baseball, with its 30 teams, 162 games per season per team, more than 30 at-bats per game, relatively few potential game situations, scoring in increments of one—in sum, a very long series of discreet events that mostly involve a grand total of two players (pitcher and hitter; arguably, also the catcher) and can't possibly involve more than eight or nine. It is something between a stathead's dream and a parody of a stathead's dream. There's a reason Bill James did not write about football, and Billy Beane did not general-manage a soccer team (although now, as it happens, he would probably like to).

But Albert Larcada, an ESPN analytics specialist, contended that baseball was in fact the least amenable to analytics—as of now, that is. "In soccer, no one's doing it," he told me following the "Soccer Analytics" panel (on which he appeared), "so if someone wanted to spend $100,000 on a guy, they'd make a dent. In baseball, all 30 teams are doing it—there's no dent." It was a refreshing reminder of the entire point of the Sloan conference, and of sports analytics in general: "It's about winning games," as former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy put it at another panel. "The goal is to win."

Amid the tsunami of cool numbers and counterintuitive insights, that fact is frequently overlooked. Keeping victory in mind is crucial to using analytics effectively in sports, especially as we remember that there has only been one championship team that could fairly be called anachronistically stat-obsessed: the 2004 Boston Red Sox, which also happened to have the league's second-highest payroll. The team that practically introduced analytics to Major League Baseball, the Oakland A's, consistently has one of the lowest payrolls—and hasn't won a World Series since the '80s. The Houston Rockets, one of the NBA's early adopters of analytics, haven't made the playoffs in three seasons.

Moreover, seeing how analytics perform in a field as black and white as sports, where "the goal is to win," is useful to understanding the relevance of analytics elsewhere. Viewing things through a prism that is relentlessly quantitative and single-mindedly obsessed with outcomes is probably not the best way to operate in fields where the goal is not, or not only, to win. Which happens to cover just about every field that isn't sports.