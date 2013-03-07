Which Sport Is Most Immune to Moneyball?

Two people I spoke to, one from football and one from baseball, argued that football teams might be particularly stubborn about adopting analytics because of the number of people that must sign off on virtually anything. "There's so many people involved in decision-making," said Grantland football writer Bill Barnwell, who got his start at Football Outsiders. "You can get one person in the front office to buy in, one coach to buy in. But it's hard to get seven coaches, and the G.M., and the owner." Farhan Zaidi, Oakland Athletics director of baseball operations, said, "In soccer and football, the on-field manager has more influence"—and, therefore, stats have less room to thrive. The exception, he noted, is when the on-field coach and front-office manager are the same person, the most prominent example of which is the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick. Not coincidentally, the Pats would make anyone's list of the top five teams most interested in analytics.

That leaves baseball, with its 30 teams, 162 games per season per team, more than 30 at-bats per game, relatively few potential game situations, scoring in increments of one—in sum, a very long series of discreet events that mostly involve a grand total of two players (pitcher and hitter; arguably, also the catcher) and can't possibly involve more than eight or nine. It is something between a stathead's dream and a parody of a stathead's dream. There's a reason Bill James did not write about football, and Billy Beane did not general-manage a soccer team (although now, as it happens, he would probably like to).

But Albert Larcada, an ESPN analytics specialist, contended that baseball was in fact the least amenable to analytics—as of now, that is. "In soccer, no one's doing it," he told me following the "Soccer Analytics" panel (on which he appeared), "so if someone wanted to spend $100,000 on a guy, they'd make a dent. In baseball, all 30 teams are doing it—there's no dent." It was a refreshing reminder of the entire point of the Sloan conference, and of sports analytics in general: "It's about winning games," as former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy put it at another panel. "The goal is to win."