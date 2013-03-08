A weekly close reading of how the obituaries are treating the most significant deaths of the past seven days

The first obituaries for Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez appeared almost immediately after his death Tuesday at 58. Which was no surprise: A gleefully anti-American socialist who ostentatiously cultivated ties with Cuba and Iran and used to call George W. Bush “Mr. Danger” and the devil, Chávez had been sick with cancer for nearly two years. If there was ever a figure to prepare an obit in advance on, it was him. (Or, of course, his mentor, Cuba’s Fidel Castro, who somehow managed to outlive the 28-years-younger man.)

Close behind the obits, though, came an attempt by some conservatives in the U.S. to score domestic political points using the death of a Venezuelan strongman. Take anti-tax activist Grover Norquist and National Review writer Jonah Goldberg, who both made the same joke about how Chávez was a victim of the sequester (the point of which appeared to be to mock the idea that the sequester could hurt anyone). Or Breitbart.com editor Ben Shapiro, who warned that the “MSM” would treat Chávez “with respect today while downplaying his repression and brutality against Venezuelans.”

For the most part, though, that wasn’t true; no one reading the news of his death could miss the often ugly nature of the petrocratic state he called the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. “A bizarre governing apparatus subject to his whims coalesced around him,” The New York Times reports, one in which “state television cameras recorded nearly every public appearance, many of them to make surprise, unscripted announcements, often in his military uniform and paratrooper’s red beret.” After years of Chavismo, the Times says, a soaring homicide rate had turned “Caracas into one of the world’s most dangerous cities” and “hundreds of thousands of scientists, doctors, entrepreneurs and others in the middle class left Venezuela.” The U.K.’s center-left Guardian notes Chávez’s use of “thuggish, armed civilian groups” that helped “defend the revolution against enemies within and without,” including in the media, universities, and the Catholic Church. The Washington Post says Chávez “left Venezuela deeply polarized, his supporters lionizing him as a courageous rebel determined to take on the elites, and his foes painting him as a dangerous demagogue and strongman.” “Despite the vast sums Venezuela collected over the last decade from its energy reserves, Chávez was forced to borrow more than $38 billion from the Chinese,” The Los Angeles Times points out.