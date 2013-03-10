The Corporate Mystique

The new face of boardroom feminism, of course, is Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. Now, it’s nearly impossible to dislike Sandberg, or to be unimpressed by her wry candor and the indisputable truth of her message. Women do hold themselves back in the workplace, give away too much when they negotiate, and overcorrect for nasty stereotypes about pushiness. Sandberg’s book, Lean In, is very personable. It’s a disarmingly self-deprecating career-management advice manual that doubles as a feminist manifesto. And you have to admire her for using her considerable clout to help other women.

There is a lot of name-dropping in Lean In, and the names are largely men’s: Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Summers, Eric Schmidt. (Sandberg works under Zuckerberg at Facebook; she worked for Schmidt at Google and for Summers at the U.S. Treasury Department.) I drop these names myself not just to show that Sandberg knows what she’s talking about when it comes to breaking into a man’s world, but also to pinpoint that world on the social map. Sandberg isn’t aiming for women to take over the corner office in which Don Draper used to drink whiskey. She wants them to commandeer the private jets of today’s hardworking and largely sober super-elite—which is still as male-dominated as the “Mad Men” ad agencies were. “As the ninety-nine percent has become steadily pinker, the one percent has remained an all-boys club,” observed Chrystia Freeland in her book Plutocrats.

Competent female executives run better companies than incompetent male executives, but they’re no more likely to make universal day care the law of the land.

Another term for Sandberg’s reference group is “Davos Man,” that by-now cartoonish figure named for the town in the Swiss Alps where CEOs and finance ministers meet every year to plot a better world. (As it happens, Sandberg was the confab’s only female co-chair in 2012.) It’s an item of faith for the Davos Man—or Woman—that global leaders are more effective agents of social change than activists and bureaucrats. Sandberg’s “lean-in” philosophy sure sounds like self-help for would-be C-level executives: Claim a place at the conference table; don’t give your job less than your all when planning to start a family; if you’re asking for a pay raise, smile and say “we,” not “I.” But I think Sandberg believes that women able to master this artful combination of submission to actual conditions and aggression (“I read the phrase ‘lean in’ as a weird version of ‘man up,’ ” the sociologist Shamus Khan told me) will maneuver themselves into a position to mitigate the family-unfriendly culture of America’s most competitive companies. And maybe they’ll even get men to share the housework. “A truly equal world would be one where women ran half our countries and companies and men ran half our homes,” Sandberg writes.