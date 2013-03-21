



Of course the moralists among us think they know exactly what happened: Tiger made a mess of his personal life, became ensnared in a scandal of his own making, and now he’s being punished on the golf course. Here, too, there was an epic dimension. Woods is hardly the first golfer to cheat on his wife. Arnold Palmer, if you trust the rumors, is called “the King” not just for his accomplishments on the course. Walter Hagen, the first great American pro, was a famous womanizer who, when his wife caught him sneaking in one morning without any underwear, looked down at himself in pretend surprise and claimed that he had been robbed. But in the case of Woods, it wasn’t just one girlfriend, or two, or three; there were so many, we lost count. Woods’s downfall was poetic justice, we liked to think, and even made up in a small way for all those athletes who get away with everything.

But in fact Woods’s game had already started to falter before that fateful Thanksgiving evening. He failed to win a major that year for the first time since 2004. Frustrated, he parted ways with his swing coach, Hank Haney, and after a period of trying to coach himself, in August 2010, he hired a new one, Sean Foley, who took Tiger’s swing into the lab and began to rebuild it, practically from the ground up. They’re still working on it, and to me, this is by far the most depressing part of the story. If Tiger Woods, a superb athlete with state-of-the-art coaching and the leisure to bang hundreds of balls a day, still hasn’t fixed himself after three years, what hope is there for the rest of us?

A year ago, Foley said he thought the reason Woods wasn’t winning had more to do with his personal ordeal than with his mechanics. That seems reasonable, but it’s possible that his head was messed up in a different way from the one we imagine and that what really undid Woods was not humiliation so much as that, with no wife and children around, without a secret social schedule to juggle, not to mention all those Las Vegas logistics to oversee, he had too much time to think about his golf swing. The really amazing thing about Tiger Woods, it turns out, is that he won all those tournaments while leading a double, even a triple life, while most of us have trouble managing just one.

The other thing that happened to Woods is that he started to wear out, his knees especially. He will turn 38 at the end of December, which is not old for a golfer, exactly, but old to win majors. Nicklaus won only three of them after turning 38, including an improbable victory at the Masters when he was 46. Even since his tentative comeback, Woods’s performance in the majors has been horrific, and skeptics are convinced that part of his career is done. “I think he knows his time’s up,” Greg Norman has said.

Already there is a new Tiger: the Irishman Rory McIlroy, who, at 23, has won two majors and is sitting on top of Woods in the world rankings. He’s freckled, curly-haired, and endearing, lovable in a way Woods never was. Meanwhile, Woods still doesn’t need or even tolerate us fans very happily. He remains set on his solitary quest to become the greatest ever. But his tragedy, if you can call it that, is the tragedy of the ordinary. He’s become just like the rest of us, or almost like the rest of us, suffering from hair loss and aching joints and the occasional yips. Neither in victory nor in disgrace will he ever be as spellbinding to watch.