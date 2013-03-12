Florida Republicans, whose state has never produced a president, approach the prospect of their running against each other somewhere on the spectrum between disbelief and dread. “It’s hard for me to imagine, maybe because I so badly don’t want [it to happen],” says someone who knows them both. “I cannot fathom anybody in Marco’s orbit doing anything to harm Jeb Bush, or vice versa.”

Rubio first came into Bush’s orbit in 1996, when he worked on Bob Dole’s presidential campaign. Even then, says former State Representative Carlos Lopez-Cantera, Rubio was a standout. “With Marco, we always knew,” he told me in his office, sitting beneath a wall of photographs taken with various members of the Bush clan, a common feature of Florida political lairs. “It was pretty clear that he would be successful.” Bush was by then considered the de facto head of Florida’s GOP, and when a 26-year-old Rubio made his first run for the West Miami City Commission in 1998, Bush gave Rubio a $50 contribution and called him on election night to congratulate him—a sign to his contemporaries that Rubio was a man to watch.

Bush had won as the first Southern Republican since Reconstruction to preside over a legislature entirely under GOP control. In that friendly political environment, he undertook a thoroughly conservative agenda: cutting taxes, trimming state workforce rolls, toughening testing standards, and adding new voucher programs. Two years later, Rubio joined the legislature in a special election, just before a sizable freshman class was elected thanks to a new term-limit rule for lawmakers. “Jeb was really the father of that huge freshman class,” says State Representative Dennis Baxley, a colleague of Rubio’s, and he was famously accessible by e-mail to its members. (Bush, who was so fond of his BlackBerry it was featured in his official portrait, has since upgraded to an iPhone. He did not, however, respond to questions e-mailed to him for this article; through their offices, both men declined to be interviewed.)