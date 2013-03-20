It’s easy to forget that what we see on the Internet doesn’t just show up on our screens magically. It’s a representation of immense quantities of data that have to be physically stored somewhere, most often in gigantic, Super Walmart–sized warehouses with rows upon rows of servers. And the machines need to be kept below 80 or so degrees, lest they malfunction.

Facebook, which takes in some 2.45 billion pieces of user content each day, has good reason to control the costs associated with cooling these vast mausolea of embarrassing photographs of former lovers and quasi-acquaintances. Data centers require tremendous amounts of energy—“roughly 2 percent of all electricity used” in the United States in 2010, according to The New York Times—and owners often spend as much on powering servers as they do on cooling them (hundreds of millions of dollars in some cases).