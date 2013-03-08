Once the Sequester Is Solved, Rand Paul Will Go Back to Being an Oddball

This is a weird moment in American politics. The sequester has just chopped $43 billion out of this year's defense budget and Republicans are pretending not to care. Now Senator Rand Paul is winning kudos for conducting an old-fashioned talking filibuster against drone warfare from Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus ("I think it was completely awesome"). (Click here in the unlikely event you want to watch all 13 hours of Paul's filibuster, and here for a video abridgement from the Washington Post.) With Politico's Lois Romano gushing that the filibuster has abruptly "vaulted [Rand] into the top tier of Republican power players," Paul now says he's "seriously" pondering a 2016 run for president. "I think our party needs something new, fresh and different," Paul told Romano.

We have to figure out how to appeal to the West Coast, New England [and] around the Great Lakes area. We need to figure out how to appeal to the blue-collar voters that voted—that were Democrats that voted for Reagan and I think are drifting back because they see us as the party of the wealthy. … I do want to be part of making the Republican Party again more of a national party, less than a regional party, which I think we're in danger of becoming.

Paul's specific objection to drones is that they might be used to kill U.S. citizens on U.S. soil. His apparent preference for civil liberties over civil rights is one problem he'll likely have running for president. (Paul recently voted against the Violence Against Women Act largely on states-rights grounds, and as recently as last year he argued that the 1964 Civil Rights Act was a cruel imposition on property rights.) Paul inhabits approximately the same niche as Haley Barbour, another seemingly strong candidate with a civil rights problem who ultimately decided not to run in 2012. But that isn't the biggest obstacle to a plausible Paul candidacy. The larger problem is Paul's opposition to the U.S. national-security establishment.

In ordinary times, it would be unwise for a Republican seeking the presidential nomination to deny this establishment the right to kill an enemy combatant on U.S. soil—even if that combatant were a U.S. citizen. But these aren't ordinary times. We dwell in Sequesterland, a Brigadoon-like place where the GOP feels free not to define itself though toughness on defense. Even here in Sequesterland, Paul didn't escape condemnation from the Wall Street Journal editorial page ("If Mr. Paul wants to be taken seriously he needs to do more than pull political stunts that fire up impressionable libertarian kids in their college dorms") and from Sens. John McCain ("totally unfounded") and Lindsay Graham ("To my party, I'm a bit disappointed that you no longer apparently think we're at war"). But since this is Sequesterland, most other Republicans gave Paul a pass lest they give the public occasion to wonder why, if they're so darned desperate to defend national security, they're bleeding the Pentagon.

They are bleeding the Pentagon, incidentally. As Fred Kaplan has argued forcefully in Slate, the mere likelihood that $43 billion could be sliced out of the Pentagon budget without compromising national defense does not mean that this $43 billion cut is a breeze. As with the civilian cuts, the sequester cuts are across the board and don't really give managers any leeway to prioritize this at the expense of that. Here's Kaplan: