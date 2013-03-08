Once the Sequester Is Solved, Rand Paul Will Go Back to Being an Oddball

In ordinary times, it would be unwise for a Republican seeking the presidential nomination to deny this establishment the right to kill an enemy combatant on U.S. soil—even if that combatant were a U.S. citizen. But these aren't ordinary times. We dwell in Sequesterland, a Brigadoon-like place where the GOP feels free not to define itself though toughness on defense. Even here in Sequesterland, Paul didn't escape condemnation from the Wall Street Journal editorial page ("If Mr. Paul wants to be taken seriously he needs to do more than pull political stunts that fire up impressionable libertarian kids in their college dorms") and from Sens. John McCain ("totally unfounded") and Lindsay Graham ("To my party, I'm a bit disappointed that you no longer apparently think we're at war"). But since this is Sequesterland, most other Republicans gave Paul a pass lest they give the public occasion to wonder why, if they're so darned desperate to defend national security, they're bleeding the Pentagon.

They are bleeding the Pentagon, incidentally. As Fred Kaplan has argued forcefully in Slate, the mere likelihood that $43 billion could be sliced out of the Pentagon budget without compromising national defense does not mean that this $43 billion cut is a breeze. As with the civilian cuts, the sequester cuts are across the board and don't really give managers any leeway to prioritize this at the expense of that. Here's Kaplan:

What about the $179 million allotted for modifications to the AH-64 Apache helicopter? How do the Army's managers parse that? And how does anyone, whether in Congress or the Pentagon's comptroller office, perform oversight of that feat, this year and in the near future? Not only is the exercise disruptive and in some cases absurd, it also creates excuses for contractors to bilk the Pentagon after the budget crisis is over, claiming that they suffered cost overruns as a result of inefficiencies brought on by sequestration.

Because this can't possibly last, it won't. One way or another, the GOP will be transported out of Sequesterland, and when that happens Paul will lose his get-out-of-jail-free card.