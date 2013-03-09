Who's Afraid of the International Criminal Court?

Mohammed Dida, an upstart politico who provided koan-like pronouncements and comic relief throughout the debates, spoke plainly. “According to the culture of justice, if you are found suspected of a crime, the norm that we had is you step aside until you are cleared. If there is nothing with you and you’re found not guilty then you resume your office. Why is it different with Uhuru and his friends?” No one provided a good answer.

It’s understandable for the political class to close ranks—an old story the world over. (For Kibaki and Odinga, who evaded prosecution, the instinct is perhaps even stronger.) More intriguing is how the popular tally of votes for “Uhuruto,” as the marriage of convenience is known, outstripped those for the unindicted. Given a slate of candidates untainted by the most damaging civil conflict in the country’s modern history, the people picked Kenyatta. Perennially tribal voting is the best answer as to why Kenyatta and Ruto, members of the two biggest ethnic blocs, prevailed. But the strong poll showing is the latest in a series of events that expose the ICC as an increasingly toothless body.

I spoke with Ocampo recently, on the subject of his actions in Kenya. He was sanguine about the role of the court and his own decision-making. Of the delays, and the potential for a multi-year process, he said, “You cannot expect the court to convict or acquit before elections.” That may be true, but the timing of the trials—postponed multiple times—left Kenyan voters with a question mark they had to fill in themselves on election day. This, too, was no problem for Ocampo. “If the political elites are not facing the issue, it’s a political problem,” he said. “I did my job.”

Beyond Kenya’s hostility, the ICC has been disfavored across Africa because it is seen as a scold for poor nations when similar cases could be built against western war criminals. Indeed, of the 26 defendants indicted by the court since 2002, all have been African. The asymmetrical prosecutions have ennobled neo-imperialist rhetoric, even from the mouths of otherwise loathsome characters. Sudanese president Omar Bashir, convicted in 2009 for prosecuting war crimes and genocide in Darfur, has barely bothered to acknowledge the warrant out for his arrest. When he came to Kenya in 2010, the High Court urged his extradition, but none was forthcoming.

In retrospect, Kenya’s refusal to extradite Bashir may be seen as a first volley in its present clash with the ICC. The same thing happened when Bashir visited Malawi in 2012. As African parties to the Rome Statute are deciding they won’t respect the ICC’s judgments, it’s a sore spot for Ocampo. “Bashir changed the narrative—he was able to use a colonial past to present prosecution as racism—it’s a well repeated lie.”

To be fair, there’s an argument that the ICC wrongly saps local capacity. Moving the forum for justice to revitalized Kenyan courts or to a regional court in Arusha, Tanzania, might solve the legitimacy crisis and promote stronger local institutions. And whether the Ocampo Four are found guilty or innocent, the ICC continues to bumble in its assessment of regional politics.

The court started its second decade with a new prosecutor—Fatou Bensouda, a Gambian woman with a long tenure at the ICC. But it’s clear the real test of Uhuruto’s gamble will come not at the Hague, but in the court of international public opinion. Some international governments don’t take meetings with those indicted or convicted by the court. And rightly so—it’s a rum club, populated by the likes of Bashir and Joseph Kony. If and when the accused occupy the State House, they may trigger the kind of diplomatic sanctions and exclusions that could hobble east Africa's largest economy. Kenya remains a hub for regional security, humanitarian work and economic development. If the economy takes a hit, as it did following the 2007 upheavals, many millions will suffer.

The possibility of diplomatic exclusion and economic decline wasn’t enough to break the dutifully tribal voting patterns that make Kenyan elections look more like a census. In fact, when Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for African Affairs Johnnie Carson, made the terse statement that “choices have consequences,” he triggered a wave of indignation. Rather than condemning Kenyatta and Ruto, many of their supporters felt responsible for providing them a safe harbor from prosecution.

As the dust from the vote settles, it may irk the west that the ICC indicted, while six million Kenyans turned out for Kenyatta. But that’s rather the point—appearances to outsiders have become as suspect as the sundry aid disbursements that flow from them.

Dayo Olopade is a Knight Law and Media Scholar at Yale. Her forthcoming book, on innovation in Africa, will be released next year.

This article has been updated to reflect the latest vote counts.