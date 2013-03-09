The Source of El Comandante's Power

The schematic nature of the answer reminded me of the Sandinistas themselves. It was the style of political leaders who are accustomed to think in broad abstractions—leaders whose power descends from their ability to theorize, instead of their ability to solve practical problems or to glad-hand you to death. Chávez’s presentation struck me as crisper than anything I had ever heard from the Sandinistas, though. Sandinista rhetoric was always a muddle, sometimes invoking Marxism, sometimes claiming to be distant from Marxism, as if the true purpose of any given oration or document was to allow you to project onto Sandinismo any doctrine that suited your taste—liberalism, if you happened to be a liberal; social democracy, if such was your affiliation; or something more orthodox in the Moscow vein, if old-school communism happened to be your predilection. But Chávez’s answer about Marxism was clear.

Then the months and years went by, and, in the degree to which I paid attention to his continuing statements and oratory, I began to notice a rhetorical change, which, after a while, had him speaking about Marxism in an altogether admiring and public way: Marxism as an inspiration, instead of an error. He offered a few words in favor of Leon Trotsky. In the history of Marxist revolutions, this was an oddity—a distinctly post-Soviet development, given that no one, during the reign of Soviet Communism, would have dared put in a word for communism’s principal heretic. Trotsky’s gift for coming up with violent and dismissive phrases evidently appealed to him. And he took to emphasizing his fidelity to Fidel Castro—always an element in Chávez’s political identity, but increasingly prominent in later years, until his displays of filial loyalty to Fidel had surpassed anything you could have found among the Sandinistas, back in the days of Sandinista ultra-radicalism. So Chávez, too, like the Sandinistas, turned out to be rhetorically flexible. But I am not convinced that political manipulation or seduction was invariably his goal.

He did have enemies, and the enemies plotted. This part of his message was, in retrospect, indisputable. I should have taken him more seriously. A mere few months after his chat with me, his enemies staged a coup against him, which was backed by the George W. Bush administration and which failed anyway, in illustration of the Bush administration’s talent for botching whatever could be botched and reaping odium at the same time. I could imagine why, after the coup attempt, Marxism might have loomed more attractively in Chávez’s eyes. Marxism was more assertively anti-Yankee, by custom and by implication, than anything you could associate with the name of Simón Bolívar. Marxism allowed him to identify the United States as a more of an enemy—an enemy by definition, instead of merely because of some regrettable Washington policies.