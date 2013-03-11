Hope Springs Eternal at the AWP Conference

Although it is many things to many people, the AWP conference is properly understood as the vast roving capital of American literary anxiety. Aspiring scribes come to get drunk and dream of fame. Dutiful mid-listers like myself come to dispense shopworn wisdom and feel famous, while legitimately famous writers—the ones at the top of the pyramid—come to meet the masses that adore their work and not coincidentally would like to be them someday. It's not the shape of the pyramid that's changed over the past few decades, but the plain fact that it now stretches down to the floor and out to the edges of the room.

If that sounds cynical, let me hasten to add that AWP is one of those manic, slightly regressive rituals (like college reunions or taking Ecstasy) that's easy to badmouth, but foolish to condemn. It amounts to a convention for lonely artists, aspiring and established, who mostly just want to feel less alone in their struggle.

Some background for the uninitiated. The Associated Writing Program was founded in 1967, by professors from a dozen creative writing programs. The idea back then was unity, creative writing programs being the red-headed stepchildren of English departments dedicated to squabbling over the merits of the canon, not updating it.