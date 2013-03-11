Hope Springs Eternal at the AWP Conference

Even for writers with an enviable record of publication, AWP can be a dispiriting scene, a potent reminder of your place in the pecking order. The big names get the big rooms and the big crowds, as they should. But generally speaking, you're not forced to compete with them directly on the open market.

This awareness can be crushing to the wrong sort. At my first AWP event, a party thrown by a trio of literary magazines, I was buttonholed by a gentleman I'll call Glen, an author I'd met at a previous AWP. Back then, he'd cornered me in the hotel bar and proceeded to drop names for a difficult half hour. This time around he kept his rap to ten minutes, but it radiated the same unctuous perfume—of thwarted ambition curdled into desperate self-promotion. Sadder still, Glen seemed to be under the impression that I could somehow help his career. "Listen pal," I wanted to say, "if I could help your career, don't you think I'd be doing a better job with my own?"

There is, of course, this dark side to AWP. Writers find themselves using barfy marketing terms such as "networking" and "platform building." It's always off-putting when commerce gets its tenterhooks into art. In the case of literature—a niche product clinging to the margins of a frantic, visually dominated culture—it's close to laughable.

Then again, this is America, and the "aspiring writer market," as the comedian Bill Hicks might put it, is a hot one for manuscript consultants, publicity companies, and self-publishing outfits, all heartily represented amid the rows of literary magazines and poetry collectives. Another of my former students, a software developer, had arrived at AWP determined to bring print journals out of the dark analogue age, into the gleaming, miniaturized realm of digital devices, ideally at a healthy profit.

The happiest campers I met were the undergraduates and first-year MFAs, many of whom had spent years feeling like freaks for liking to read books and wanting to write them. They were thrilled to discover that they were part of such a large and voluble community. It was lovely to watch them scribbling down notes during panels. A lot of learning happens at AWP, though the central lesson (largely unspoken) is that there's no shortcut to putting in your hours at the keyboard.

One of my best friends, a well-regarded novelist and critic, tells me all the time that he loathes AWP. He feels it represents the degeneration of belle lettres into a professional class, with an adjunct industry that caters to wannabes who feel they have a story to tell, and thus expect to put a book in the world. I can't argue with him. (Or at least, I generally don't argue with him.)

But there's a larger and more unsettling truth lurking beneath his gripes, one that AWP inadvertently drives home: As a pursuit, literature is in a phase of incestuous contraction. Yes, people still read novels and stories and essays and poems. But today most of those people are also writers.

This was certainly true at the last event I did, a reading at a local bookstore. Every member of the audience, aside from a stray spouse or relative, was a writer. That's hardly an ideal model for increasing the population of readers.

Still, it was, like most AWP events, a sweet scene. One of the guys I met afterwards had flown in from Austin. Ray was about my age, mid forties, with a big tattoo on his left arm. He was a single dad with a couple of troubled teenagers. When he told me he had stories to tell, I didn't doubt it.

"How was your AWP?" I said.

"Amazing," he said. "There were all these people I'd only known online and it was so great to meet them, to become real friends. And there's just so much to absorb. I'm still buzzing." I have no idea if Ray's ever going to publish a book. I do know that he's engaged in a process of knowing himself better, and that his four days in Boston seemed to have helped him in that pursuit. Only a hater would begrudge him that.

