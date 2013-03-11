Does Climate Change Skew Jobs Data?

This isn't supposed to happen. In fact, the BLS tries hard to account for seasonal factors. The jobs numbers you see every month do not actually reflect the raw amount of hiring and firing in the economy, which is quite volatile for a number of reasons (more on them in a moment). The BLS employs a "seasonal adjustment" mechanism to smooth out these factors, and provide a better representation of the underlying macroeconomic trends. This helps policymakers understand what’s really happening in the economy, so they can set policies accordingly. As the BLS indicates on its website, "accurate seasonal adjustment is an important component in the usefulness of these monthly data." But what if the BLS' seasonal adjustment isn't working as well anymore, and the resulting numbers consistently show relatively good winters for jobs, and subsequently more tepid summers? There's one explanation for why this may be happening that could surprise you: climate change.

There are plenty of good reasons to explain why job growth follows a seasonal pattern. Retail stores hire hundreds of thousands of short-term employees in November and December to deal with the holiday shopping rush, and fire them in January. Public schools hire at the start of the school year and let workers go in the summer. And the weather plays a role in hiring, according to economists; outdoor jobs often shut down in colder weather, consumers feel less inspired to go out in the cold and spend money, and people often cannot even get to work. This "hibernation" time for the economy leads to employers handing out relatively fewer shifts in the winter months.

But anyone who has stepped outside this winter knows that it's been fairly mild. This means that outdoor construction jobs don't get shut down. And consumers can shop without braving hazardous road conditions and chilly temperatures. Some economists argue that milder winters "pull forward" hiring that would have otherwise taken place later in the year. This is particularly true in the construction sector; projects that would normally start up in the spring can get a jump if the weather complies. Sure enough, the February 2013 numbers showed 48,000 new jobs in construction, which fits with this trend. Looking at the same dynamic in 2012, the forecasters at Macroeconomic Advisers estimated that the warmer winter inflated employment numbers by 72,000 jobs that February.