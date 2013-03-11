Does Climate Change Skew Jobs Data?

If you're among the tiny handful of Americans who wake up early on the first Friday of every month to load the website of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), you got a welcome surprise last Friday. The February jobs numbers showed an increase of 236,000, with big gains in sectors like construction and health care. This certainly could herald an improving job market, with strong growth that can rapidly bring down the unemployment rate.

But experienced jobs-report watchers have noticed an odd trend over the past several years, one that could temper optimism over the positive indicators for February. Since the start of the recovery in early 2010, the BLS reports have shown solid growth numbers in the winter and early spring, followed by a slowdown later in the year. A look at the monthly numbers reveals the pattern. Last year, the two months with the highest increases came in January (311,000 jobs) and February (271,000). In 2011, the February and March numbers were high, cresting in April (304,000) before coming back down to earth. The February 2013 numbers follow a similar trajectory. Of the five highest recorded monthly jobs numbers since 2010, three of them fall in a January or February, with the others in November 2012 and April 2011. Economists like Jared Bernstein of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities have taken notice of this trend, calling it an "anomalous up-and-down cycle."

This isn't supposed to happen. In fact, the BLS tries hard to account for seasonal factors. The jobs numbers you see every month do not actually reflect the raw amount of hiring and firing in the economy, which is quite volatile for a number of reasons (more on them in a moment). The BLS employs a "seasonal adjustment" mechanism to smooth out these factors, and provide a better representation of the underlying macroeconomic trends. This helps policymakers understand what’s really happening in the economy, so they can set policies accordingly. As the BLS indicates on its website, "accurate seasonal adjustment is an important component in the usefulness of these monthly data." But what if the BLS' seasonal adjustment isn't working as well anymore, and the resulting numbers consistently show relatively good winters for jobs, and subsequently more tepid summers? There's one explanation for why this may be happening that could surprise you: climate change.

There are plenty of good reasons to explain why job growth follows a seasonal pattern. Retail stores hire hundreds of thousands of short-term employees in November and December to deal with the holiday shopping rush, and fire them in January. Public schools hire at the start of the school year and let workers go in the summer. And the weather plays a role in hiring, according to economists; outdoor jobs often shut down in colder weather, consumers feel less inspired to go out in the cold and spend money, and people often cannot even get to work. This "hibernation" time for the economy leads to employers handing out relatively fewer shifts in the winter months.