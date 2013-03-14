Did Prince Trick His Gen X Fans?

So it came as a nice surprise when I picked up his recent book, Who’s Afraid of Post-Blackness?, a collection of essays and interviews about, as the subtitle explained, What It Means to Be Black Now, and liked it a lot. Touré tends toward overwriting. Superfluous explication, heavy-handed metaphor, repetition—tics that can make for tedious reading. But on a subject as complicated and difficult as race in America, the style served to flesh out amorphous ideas and give them clarity and depth. Who’s Afraid of Post-Blackness? is a good book that says important things.

That experience had me looking forward to his new book—a biographical examination, richly researched, that presents a grand theory about one of my favorite musical artists: Prince. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out so well. The project would better serve as an article in an academic journal or a short lecture. (The book is based on a talk Touré gave at Harvard’s Alain Leroy Locke Lecture Series.) Reading 150 pages of it was a drag, like sitting through a seminar by the longest-winded professor at your college. You find yourself saying “all right already!” a lot. Pretty much the opposite of listening to Prince’s music.

The arguments Touré makes in I Would Die 4 U vacillate between two poles: so obvious that they are unnecessary for anyone with even a basic familiarity with Prince’s music and so general that they are meaningless for anyone at all. His thesis is that Prince, a Baby Boomer born in 1958 and defined by the divorce of his parents, identified the cultural needs of Generation X—an entire generation defined by divorce—and calculatedly imbued his music with pornographic sexuality in order to entrance an audience to whom he could deliver his true message: evangelical Christianity. Touré delivers this with armfuls of armchair analysis and an off-puttingly strident adherence to psychographics—or, as he defines it, “classifying people by psychological criteria like attitudes, fears, values, aspirations, and the cultural touchstones that mean the most to them.” Vast conjecture presented with unearned certitude.