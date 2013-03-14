Did Prince Trick His Gen X Fans?

The arguments Touré makes in I Would Die 4 U vacillate between two poles: so obvious that they are unnecessary for anyone with even a basic familiarity with Prince’s music and so general that they are meaningless for anyone at all. His thesis is that Prince, a Baby Boomer born in 1958 and defined by the divorce of his parents, identified the cultural needs of Generation X—an entire generation defined by divorce—and calculatedly imbued his music with pornographic sexuality in order to entrance an audience to whom he could deliver his true message: evangelical Christianity. Touré delivers this with armfuls of armchair analysis and an off-puttingly strident adherence to psychographics—or, as he defines it, “classifying people by psychological criteria like attitudes, fears, values, aspirations, and the cultural touchstones that mean the most to them.” Vast conjecture presented with unearned certitude.

“For gen X,” Touré writes, “the seminal event that binds the generation and shapes and defines who we are and what we will become is divorce.” (More colloquially, Gen X is defined as those born between 1965 and 1982; Touré falls into this category, as do I.) He cites elevated divorce statistics of the 1970s and ’80s and continues, “For many young people, divorce is akin to an apocalypse … [It] can create emotional ruptures that will never heal, thus fueling much of the cynicism, skepticism, disillusionment, nihilism, and distrust of traditional values and institutions that mark gen X.”

“Is Prince singing in the voice of Jesus,” Touré asks us, “or does he want us to think he is the second coming?”

The thing is, many of us skeptical “gen Xers” are skeptical of the idea of “gen X” itself. I find it distastefully reductive—I don’t much like the idea of being reduced to a stereotype. But Touré has strong words for us: We Gen Xers can’t escape the impact of “being the small, apathetic generation that followed a large, optimistic generation thatattempted to revolutionize America. Denying that is futile.”

Even if we grant Touré the reality of Generation X and its stereotypical characteristics (which: fine, sure, okay), the claims that follow don’t hold up. “Gen X Americans have lived within a negative political climate our whole lives,” he writes, “causing widespread alienation, disaffection, and apathy.” Really? I’m not sure I would define the political climate of the 1980s that way. (Negative compared to what?) And even if I did, I’m not sure that we can pin it as the cause of those effects. And regardless of the validity of Touré’s blanket statements, I’ll be happier if I never again have to read the sentence, “Denying that is futile.” (Pistols at dawn, good sir!)

It gets worse. The notion that Prince “read” the alienation, disaffection, and apathy of a generation of Americans and then used his music to, basically, trick them (us) into receiving a veiled religious message is, frankly, insulting—carrying with it the implication that we fans were too dumb to realize what it was we were liking about our favorite music. Never mind the fact the religious themes in Prince’s music are hardly as veiled as Touré seems to think. As Touré mentions many times, his most famous album, Purple Rain, begins with the words, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today…”