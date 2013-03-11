Does Ashley Judd Stand a Chance?

The political and economic climate should be far more hospitable in 2014 than it was in 2008. Since McConnell's last election, Kentucky has moved even further to the right. The president is deeply unpopular in Kentucky and he lost by 23 points in November. The "War on Coal," the coal industry's term for the Obama administration's EPA regulations and its push for cap and trade, dealt a devastating blow to Democratic fortunes in coal country—a region that Democrats need to carry by a large margin to win statewide.

If McConnell won in 2008, why wouldn't he now? The answer, presumably, would be Ashley Judd's own political appeal. But she opposes mountaintop coal mining and has said, "I will go wherever the president wants me to go." That alone could cost her the race. With that ammunition, McConnell could easily turn the election into a referendum on Obama's agenda. Since the president launched the so-called "War on Coal," no Democratic candidate has succeeded in coal country to the extent necessary to carry the state without completely disavowing the national party's stance on environmental issues.

A Judd victory isn't impossible. Candidate quality makes a difference in statewide races, and Judd could "out-Kentucky and out-country" a detached Washington insider like Mitch McConnell, as one Kentucky political operative put it. And as imperfect as Judd is, it's important not to understate McConnell's weaknesses. According to PPP, his approval rating stands at just 37 percent, more than low enough to give hope to a flawed challenger.

But since many of the voters who disapprove of McConnell's performance are Republicans, he still received 47 percent to Judd's 43 percent. If that's an accurate measure of McConnell's support, Judd's path to victory is narrow—especially since undecided voters, who lean Republican in Kentucky, don't know much yet about Judd's politics. McConnell's internal polling shows that Judd's support collapses after voters learn about her positions, with McConnell opening up a 20-point lead. One should be deeply skeptical of leaked internals and polls conducted after message-tests, but it's plausible enough.

The McConnell campaign and GOP super PACs have already made their strategy known, attacking Judd as a radical Obama-loving, coal-hating carpetbagger—and done so before she's even announced her candidacy. If she enters the race, the attacks will only worsen. Given the record of liberal Democrats in Kentucky, there's little reason to be optimistic about her chances. Perhaps Kentuckians will find Judd so charismatic that they'll embrace her in spite of her liberalism. For Judd to pull that off, she will need, as Molly Redden put it, to "deliver the performance of a lifetime." And even that might not be enough.