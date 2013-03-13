When the Surrealists Met the Nazis





“Art at War” is an exhibition about the impact of the Nazi takeover of France on the country’s artistic life. But if the point of the show is to suggest how artists grappled with Fascism, the exhibition mostly demonstrated the extent to which artists were at the mercy of forces beyond their control. Of course there were artists and critics who acted better and artists and critics who acted worse, but such moral and ethical choices tell us nothing about whether an artist was producing great or indifferent work. (And as anybody who has taken a close look at this history is aware, the same person could be both honorable and dishonorable, and questionable actions sometimes put a person in a position to do some good.) Going through the exhibition, I found myself thinking of W. H. Auden’s magnificent declaration that “poetry makes nothing happen,” which appears halfway through “In Memory of W. B. Yeats,” written early in 1939, as Europe was descending into war. Few lines in modern poetry have proven more controversial, but in the context of “Art at War,” where everything is happening to the artists and however admirable they are they cannot stop it from happening, I suddenly felt I understood the impulse that must have originally provoked Auden’s bold assertion. Poetry, Auden insists twice in his poem, “survives,” if not in the wide world then “in the valley of its making,” and if it “makes nothing happen” it is nevertheless “a way of happening.”

It has often been said, and not without good reason, that authoritarian regimes on the Left and the Right attack artists and intellectuals because they see them as freethinkers who pose a grave threat to their authority. By the time I left “Art at War,” however, I found myself wondering if the Nazi impulse to crush—or at least turn to its own advantage—artistic life in France was simply one more aspect of their determination to transform every aspect of the world. Could it be that artists and intellectuals find it soothing to think that they are the particular enemies of authoritarian regimes? In Paris I bought a book of reflections, Journal atrabilaire, by the curator and critic Jean Clair, who has a reputation in France as a brilliant, energetic, and irascible critic of the artistic status quo, roughly paralleling Robert Hughes’s reputation in the United States. At the beginning of the book, Clair finds himself reflecting on the fact that of the two men who nearly destroyed Western civilization—the civilization whose art and literature were so inextricably tied to Paris—Stalin had never visited the city and Hitler had toured the city for no more than a couple of hours. I was struck by this thought in the context of “Art at War,” because the agony of the exhibition is not only in what the war did to art and to artists, but in our awareness that the Nazis cared nothing for art itself but only for their ability to annihilate it or control it.

What is so wrenching about “Art at War” is that art’s “way of happening” is always at cross purposes with what is happening in Europe. The exhibition includes a section about the Surrealist artists and writers, including Max Ernst, André Masson, and André Breton, who amused themselves with tarot cards and other games as they waited in the South of France to find an escape route from Europe, knowing all the while that their lives hung in the balance. In some sense the Surrealists’ ideas about the explosive nature of unconscious impulses and desires had prepared them for the calamities of the war years, but one is left wondering what an idea about violence—or a fascination with violence—can signify in the face of violence itself. Many of the Surrealists were lucky—they found a safe haven in the United States—and so violence could remain for some of them an idea, separate from the realities of the Holocaust and the annihilation of artists who could find no way out.