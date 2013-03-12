Facing the Facts Doesn't Always Change Minds

To find that out, the authors used an online tool called Amazon Mechanical Turk (mTurk) to quiz a randomized group of about 5,000 respondents, some of whom were, and others weren’t, provided “information on U.S. income inequality, historical data on the link between top income tax rates and economic growth, and the estate tax.” mTurk is a crowdsourcing site used to connect computer programmers with homo sapiens who can perform tasks that computers can’t do (not this week, anyway). Apparently it’s been found also to be a pretty good tool to perform social science research on the cheap while furnishing a sample that (according to a separate 2012 study published in Political Analysis) is “no worse than convenience samples used by other researchers in political science.” (Convenience samples are sample pools drawing on populations close to hand—for example, students at the college where the researcher is located.)

In general, what the researchers found was that it was not too difficult to change people’s opinions about inequality—that is, to persuade them that inequality is a much bigger problem than they realized. Respondents were asked what their income was and then shown where they fell in the income distribution. Then they were shown what their incomes would be today if economic growth since 1980 had been distributed evenly across all income groups. (Short answer: A lot higher for most.) They were shown that economic growth in the U.S. has tended to be higher in times when top marginal tax rates were high, and lower in times when top marginal rates were low. Simply catching respondents up on such facts closed 40 percent of the gap between conservatives and liberals on the question of whether income inequality was “a very serious problem.”

But it was very hard to change people’s policy preferences regarding what should or shouldn’t be done to create more equality—with one important exception that I’ll describe at the end of this column.