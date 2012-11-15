Audio - mp3 download

November 15, 2012 Location: Samuel B. and David Rose Building, 70 Lincoln Center New York, NY

Has Twitter Made Democracy Impossible?

A Conversation Exploring the State of Civil Discourse in America

What will political discourse under the next administration look like? In the days following the election, New Republic subscribers are invited to join Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Chris Hughes, Huffington Post Media Group President and Editor-in-Chief Arianna Huffington, and entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel for a look at how emerging technologies -- social networks, the advent of the "real-time web," and mobile access -- have changed our information and media landscape and how they may impact our political discourse in the next administration.