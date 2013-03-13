MoMA Has Mistaken Video Games for Art

Artic’s defense was artful. According to Title 17 of the United States Code, they argued, copyright protection applied to “original works of authorship fixed in any tangible medium of expression.” Unlike a page, which is a repository for printed words, or a film strip, which permanently stores images, the computer chips that made Pac-Man run held nothing fixed; like all code, they were merely a set of instructions that, when followed, allowed the machine to conjure the famous character and his world. As such, Artic argued, video games did not meet the requirement for fixation. The company even cited a congressional report from the mid-1970s, arguing that “the definition of ‘fixation’ would exclude from the concept purely evanescent or transient reproductions, such as those … captured momentarily in the ‘memory’ of a computer.” The judge, however, was unconvinced. Video games, he ruled, may be a set of instructions, but they’re a very consistent set of instructions—Pac-Man looked exactly the same every time the machine was turned on. Artic was forced to cease production and pay damages.

Puckman lost the battle, but it ended up winning the war. Immediately after the case was decided, the U.S. Copyright Office announced that it was changing its approach to video games: Rather than allow game producers to register the images and sounds that appear on the screen as “audiovisual work” and the code itself as “literary work,” they would now require applicants to choose between the two.

Most game producers chose to protect the way their games looked and sounded and felt, their iconic characters and memorable landscapes. This is unsurprising—it’s Mario and Link and Master Chief we love, not the algorithms that govern their movements. But there’s more to this strategy: Game producers quickly realized that unlike art, which is distinct and unique and exists for its own aesthetic purposes, code is practical and interchangeable and exists merely as a tool to make something work. Trying to copyright code, then, was a lot like trying to copyright a hammer—even if you succeeded in protecting one particular design, it still wouldn’t stop others from constructing very similar methods of banging nails into walls.

With code largely unprotected, designers are not above the occasional bout of copying and pasting. Take a look, for example, at Crush the Castle, originally released in April 2009. You probably haven’t heard of it, but you’ve almost certainly seen or played a nearly identical game that came out eight months later, used the same general premise—catapulting objects onto stacked structures—but exchanged the warring knights for angry birds.

This isn’t theft. It’s how games work. Even though they were algorithmic twins, the two games couldn’t have felt any more different: One was cool and steely and evoked the raw conflict of medieval times, and the other had those villainous green pigs and enough charm to become instantly iconic.