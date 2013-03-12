This development wasn't an accident, but a concerted strategy—one that continues to guide the NBA's long-term strategy. The league long ago realized that it has no hopes of catching the NFL at home, deciding instead to turn its sights to foreign markets. Games are now available in 50 languages; the league has 15 international offices, with a particularly robust presence in China. This past week, the league announced that eight teams would play preseason games abroad in 2013, giving fans in Istanbul, Manchester, Manila, Taiwan, and Brazil the chance to witness the product first-hand. Commissioner David Stern has openly discussed the possibility of expanding to Europe, as well as targeting India, a gargantuan potential fanbase. The NBA has also been remarkably adept at leveraging social media in international markets; nearly half of the league's Facebook friends are located outside of the United States.

Barring mass extinction, soccer will still be the global game for the foreseeable future; in terms of the sheer numbers of viewers, basketball still can't compete with soccer. But basketball’s global reach has opened up vast potential for further expansion. Meanwhile, the NFL may have already hit its ceiling internationally.

There's another reason that basketball has an advantage over football: As a cultural export, basketball enjoys the virtue of not having too close an association with crude American nationalism. (This is also another contrast with soccer, which has been used, at various times, as either a proxy for war or an excuse to postpone it.) Basketball, despite being a uniquely American product, exports something more complex than patriotism. For one, the NBA makes icons out of young African-American males, and has for some time also served as a window into hip-hop culture. While America remains mired in racial tension, and to some degree uncomfortable with the very world the NBA celebrates, other countries long to be in touch with it. On the global stage, the NBA is as American—and as desirable—as Coca-Cola and Levi’s.

Indeed, the NBA has ensured that basketball players have become exemplars of celebrity culture, larger-than-life figures with outsized personae and, the recent draconian labor agreement notwithstanding, salaries and endorsement deals that make many of them very, very rich. They perform on the court and off the court, where they are associated with shoes, clothing lines, and other products. They are increasingly defined by their ubiquity—a useful trait for any ambassador sent on a high-profile diplomatic mission.

So when professional basketball ventures onto the international stage, it does so not as shorthand for imperialism, but as an indicator of both American diversity and the slow, inclusive crawl of capitalism. Hence China, the proudest and most adversarial of world powers, is nearly as important a market for the NBA and related entities as the United States itself. As a diplomatic agent, America's professional basketball league is well-suited for the kind of gradual diplomatic thaw that, presumably, a situation like North Korea demands.