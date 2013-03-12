So when professional basketball ventures onto the international stage, it does so not as shorthand for imperialism, but as an indicator of both American diversity and the slow, inclusive crawl of capitalism. Hence China, the proudest and most adversarial of world powers, is nearly as important a market for the NBA and related entities as the United States itself. As a diplomatic agent, America's professional basketball league is well-suited for the kind of gradual diplomatic thaw that, presumably, a situation like North Korea demands.

What ultimately marred Rodman's gambit was that he explicitly injected politics into his visit when the most valuable work might have been done through implication alone. He could easily have greased the wheels with Pyongyang by simply showing up, playing some ball, and helping counteract the prevailing ideas about Americans—maybe even for Kim Jong Un himself. Instead, Rodman was clearly proud of the ad hoc diplomacy he conducted with Un, relishing the opportunity to pose as an authority on all things geopolitical. He had discussed U.S.-North Korea relations with Kim and determined that there was, in fact, a way forward for the two countries. Commentators were correct to see Rodman's pose as a hopelessly naïve bid for peace—or a deeply cynical attempt to once again reset the clock on his fifteen minutes of post-retirement fame.

In a 1993 Nike campaign, Charles Barkley fiercely proclaimed “I am not a role model.” Barkley wasn’t condoning his own bad behavior, he was questioning those who would look to an athlete for guidance when, simply put, they weren’t qualified to serve as examples. It wasn’t in their training. That’s not to say that athletes can’t be any more than that, but to assume that of them is folly. Sometimes, mere celebrity has to be suffice.