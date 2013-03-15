Only Liberals Succeed in 'SimCity'

And yet, for all its verisimilitude, it's impossible for a game that complex to be completely agnostic in its understanding of how cities ought to work: The chains of cause and effect, the incentives for one behavior over another, even their prioritization of what details not to include, all reflect choices about how society functions. SimCity's designers aren't sociologists or economists or political scientists; no professional urban planners told them what to do. They're just guys who read books and figured out how to make the game seem believable. Along the way, however, they had to filter their creativity through a political and moral lens.

How does the world work, as they see it? The game lacks political parties or elections, but it requires a liberal mindset to build a better city—and you can only imagine what happens when a player imposes sequestration on that city.

It's difficult to divine any explicit political motivation from the founding of SimCity. The game's creator, Will Wright, simply wanted to create a model of how infrastructure systems interacted with each other as cities grew. Because it's a single-player video game, though, he built a world that's fundamentally statist: The Mayor, not individuals or the private sector, decides the shape of his city. The government owns the utilities and all major infrastructure, and cities are built from the ground up, more like they typically are these days in not-terribly-democratic places like China and Saudi Arabia than in the already messy landscape of urban America. Social movements—religion, racial justice, rights for gay people—are completely elided. That decision might have been necessary to avoid incalculable complication, but it's also given rise to a Marxist fantasyland, in which all residents can be manipulated by changing the conditions of their environment.