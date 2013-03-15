Washington's Creepiest Cartoonist Is Actually a Sweet 73-Year-Old Texan Retiree

When I’m bored, or when I’m supposed to be working, I can slip into a kind of codependency with my phone. I will instantly, unthinkingly click on anything new, just to distract myself. So it was on a slow Friday a few weeks ago when my phone buzzed with a push notification from Twitter. “Why hello @reidcherlin,” it said, followed by a link. I put my thumb to screen, and suddenly I was staring at my own face—a pencil-drawn likeness of a very old and gaunt version of myself, there on my iPhone.

I heard my own pulse in my ears. I was sure it was the work of a serial killing caricaturist, one who sends you a drawing of your death mask just before he busts through the door. When that didn’t happen, I decided to look again. It turned out that a friend—an editor at this magazine—had discovered a blog called Daily Drawings. It is a homespun site, consisting solely of pencil drawings of the guests on C-SPAN’s morning programming by an evidently non-professional artist. I had gone on C-SPAN precisely once, a year ago, and the scribbler hadn’t missed it. Neither had my editor friend, who’d been tweeting the portraits back to every subject he knew: among them Annie Lowrey of The New York Times, Andy Kroll of Mother Jones, and Molly Ball of The Atlantic. “That is remarkably unflattering! Or maybe I am just remarkably unattractive,” Ball tweeted back, an entirely typical reaction. “My first response: dear God is that what I really look like?” Amy Walter, national editor of The Cook Political Report, told me when I emailed her the link to her portrayal. “It’s like Dr. Spock meets an evil elf queen. Even so, I am quite impressed that this man has made drawing dorks like us his hobby.”

And that, at first, is what is so striking about Daily Drawings: It is the full cavalcade of dorks. Whether it is adoring or mocking, though, is hard to tell. To scroll through the hundreds of archived images is to see a particular intertwined segment of our political culture—reporters, columnists, politicians, and power staffers—rendered in bulbous, stretched forms, as if DC’s water supply had been infected by parasitic worms, and a tipsy courtroom artist had been dispatched to chronicle the outbreak. Here is Tea Party Senator Ted Cruz, his eyes hollowed out and his head looking slightly concave. Here is Pentagon spokesman George Little, his meticulously rendered eyes sitting below a suggestion of wispy hair. Roll Call politics reporter Jonathan Strong said that when he got his turn, an email went around the newsroom: “Oh heeey, look who got the C-SPAN Sketch treatment!”

“These are done live, in motion,” the website’s header text says. “Hopefully these can be ‘plugged’ into other blogs to give a ‘face’ to the subjects of other blogs.” There’s something pretty fantastic about it. Forget whether the pictures really look like their namesakes (some do, some don’t) or whether they are ever in fact “‘plugged’ into other blogs” (they aren’t). The illustrations impart corporeal heft and depth to their subjects, like the sneering figures of a Rubens painting. I’ve now spent hours—yes, hours—paging through these drawings just because they look so different and weird.