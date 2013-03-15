Washington's Creepiest Cartoonist Is Actually a Sweet 73-Year-Old Texan Retiree

He usually starts with the space between the person’s eyes and works out from there, the eyes themselves getting the most attention overall. (Necks, it would appear, get the least.) “You look at a person’s face, and that—their eyes and their lips and if their mouth is open or closed or whatnot—usually pretty well sets the tone for the whole thing,” he said. Despite what the site says, McCutcheon’s goal is not to produce a headshot that is going to please Robert Costa of The National Review or Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, or whoever the guest may be. The goal is the exercise itself. “I rarely spend more than 20 minutes on any one of those things,” he said.

“It’s a bit like the newspaper sketch artists of the mid-19th Century,” offered Wendy Wick Reaves, Curator of Prints and Drawings and Interim Director of the National Portrait Gallery. Sketch artists, she said, would be the first on the scene of a fire, or a battle, or a crime, and would have to get down the essentials as quickly as possible before dashing back to the office, giving rise to a spare, raw style that readers found captivating. “I think if you’re going to draw somebody from the television screen, you have a similar lack of time to belabor the essence of a likeness,” she said. “You may have a full frontal view of the face only very briefly. So to really get the relationship between the eyes and the bridge of the nose has to be pretty instantaneous.”

In the spirit of exploration, I decided to fire up c-span.org and try it for myself. Not surprisingly, my drawings sucked. I produced a crooked-eyed representation Virgil Goode, the former congressman and third-party presidential candidate, and an oversized, under-detailed take on White House press secretary Jay Carney, recognizable only because of the rectangular glasses. Almost all of the images at Daily Drawings, by contrast, are recognizable—even if they’re distorted—and sometimes even call your attention to a particular feature you’d never recognized: the downward cast of Congressman Steve King’s nose, or the proximity of Senator Johnny Isakson’s eyes. “There’s nothing folk-like or naïve or unschooled about it,” Reaves said. “He looks like a trained artist—which doesn’t necessarily mean he’s great at getting the likeness. But given how little time he’s got, I think he does a pretty amazing job.”