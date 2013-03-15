'Duck Dynasty' and the Hyper-Masculine Redneck Reality Show

“Duck Dynasty” makes being a man seem as straightforward as a punch to the face.

Like “The Osbornes” and “The Kardashians,” “Duck Dynasty” is less reality show than sitcom: for all its kooky antics, it persistently reinforces traditional family values. Each episode ends with a tidy scene in which the Robertsons say a prayer around the dinner table, grateful for the roasted duck and for each other. All the Robertson men are happily married to confoundingly sane and good-looking women. Producer Scott Gurney has called the show “’Modern Family’ in camo.” Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson is the most responsible of the bunch, perpetually wrangling his less industrious relatives, who want only to hunt and fish. The workplace and the wilderness are dueling existential forces. “Everyone here is doing nothing, and I can’t fire you because you’re kin to me!” Willie bellows. He plays the straight man in an ensemble that includes his wisecracking brother Jase, their wacky old uncle Si, and their flinty, no-nonsense father, Phil.

Willie Robertson described the show as “guided reality” in a recent interview, sounding a bit like a producer instead of a star. The characters are mugging and winking every step of the way, preempting our own judgments. Jase’s deadpan asides are a highlight of the show. “When you hear CEO, you think chief executive officer. But when I look at Willie I think that if you saw him walking down the road you’d be looking for a can to put a dollar or in or a sign saying the end is near,” he says in the pilot, and it is hard not to agree.

Most reality shows get worse as they get more self-aware: "Jersey Shore" turned insufferable when the Situation’s ego was suddenly buoyed by the realization of his own genuine, if fleeting, celebrity. But for the men of “Duck Dynasty,” their clear delight in putting on a show is key to this show’s unique fusion of genres: sitcom, reality TV, hunting show, with an occasional dash of Cajun-style cooking program. Si’s crackpot commentary is T-shirt ready. (“One time in Vietnam, I saw a grizzly bear ridin’ a scooter.”) Nuggets of sound, homespun wisdom like “Sometimes being a hero is as simple as being there for your family” are mixed with goofy yokel lines like “I don’t like meat from the grocery store; it makes me nervous.”

“Duck Dynasty” is mesmerizing in part because it makes being a man, with all its attendant ridiculousness, seem as straightforward as a punch to the face. You kill things. You eat them. You take care of your family. And you grow a beard. Gender roles on reality shows tend to be stark and extreme. MTV’s “Jackass,” which premiered in 2000, was masculinity as performance: the male body emphatically on display, all the half-naked stunts and exuberant masochism. And on shows like “Real World” and “Jersey Shore,” the contrast between male and female cast members has long been amplified for dramatic effect. Men are physical and carnivorous and loud; women are hypersexualized and materialistic and loud.

So it is almost refreshing that on “Duck Dynasty,” the gender roles are so caricatured that they seem less like exaggeration for the purposes of generating drama—sexual, emotional, or otherwise—than a shtick intended to lampoon the genre itself. “Don’t marry some yuppie girl,” Phil tells his young grandson. “If she knows how to cook and she loves to eat bullfrogs, now there’s a woman. She doesn’t have to be a pretty girl. If she looks a little homely that’s alright.” “Yoga? That’s what men call stretching,” Willie tells his wife, who has invited him to her exercise class. These men are also presenting themselves in contrast to another demographic: the yuppies, or the coddled urban dwellers. “Duck Season eve to us is kind of like Christmas eve to city folk,” Jase says in one episode. The comedy of the clash between country folk and city folk goes back, of course, to the “Beverly Hillbillies” of the ’60s, where the hayseed Clampetts, spilling out of their rickety jalopy, rolled into Beverly Hills. But the humor of “Duck Dynasty” is very different from the humor of “Hillbillies”; the jokes don’t come from fish-out-of-water scenarios (i.e., the Clampetts pull their guns on the gardeners at their new mansion, thinking they are intruders) but rather from seeing these men so fully in their element, using their wealth in mysterious backcountry ways, arranging a photo shoot for their hunting dog or buying an RV with their enormous faces plastered on the side, beards blazing.