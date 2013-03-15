'Duck Dynasty' and the Hyper-Masculine Redneck Reality Show

So it is almost refreshing that on “Duck Dynasty,” the gender roles are so caricatured that they seem less like exaggeration for the purposes of generating drama—sexual, emotional, or otherwise—than a shtick intended to lampoon the genre itself. “Don’t marry some yuppie girl,” Phil tells his young grandson. “If she knows how to cook and she loves to eat bullfrogs, now there’s a woman. She doesn’t have to be a pretty girl. If she looks a little homely that’s alright.” “Yoga? That’s what men call stretching,” Willie tells his wife, who has invited him to her exercise class. These men are also presenting themselves in contrast to another demographic: the yuppies, or the coddled urban dwellers. “Duck Season eve to us is kind of like Christmas eve to city folk,” Jase says in one episode. The comedy of the clash between country folk and city folk goes back, of course, to the “Beverly Hillbillies” of the ’60s, where the hayseed Clampetts, spilling out of their rickety jalopy, rolled into Beverly Hills. But the humor of “Duck Dynasty” is very different from the humor of “Hillbillies”; the jokes don’t come from fish-out-of-water scenarios (i.e., the Clampetts pull their guns on the gardeners at their new mansion, thinking they are intruders) but rather from seeing these men so fully in their element, using their wealth in mysterious backcountry ways, arranging a photo shoot for their hunting dog or buying an RV with their enormous faces plastered on the side, beards blazing.

In fact, it sometimes feels like those beards are the show’s true protagonists: Phil’s ragged two-tone whiskers, Si’s wispy Rip-Van-Winkle coif, Willie’s impressive thicket of neck hair. The beards are characters in and of themselves, treated more like pets than facial ornamentation, stroked and fluffed and trotted out as a particular kind of status symbol. “Use your beard for something more than a decoration,” Jase tells Willie, who has opted to sleep in the RV instead of outside during a camping trip. “I was under the impression by looking at the beard that you’re proud of being a man.” Pictures of all the Robertson men, clean-shaven and scrubbed in a pre-“Duck Dynasty” life, recently leaked online, raising questions about just how much that lush facial hair is merely a prop. If “Duck Dynasty” is a show about family and work and duck hunting, it is also a show about beards: that is, about the art of wearing and performing identity on reality TV, which may be the Robertsons’ greatest skill.