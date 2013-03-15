Rather than a genuine call for greater inclusiveness, a lot of the Big Tent rhetoric at CPAC 2013 thus far sounds like therapy for the right-wingers who got the GOP to this point in the first place. At “A Lasting Immigration Policy,” Jennifer Korn, the director of the Hispanic Leadership Network, implored her audience, “You can be conservative and be for immigration reform.” Almost as if to say, it’s okay to feel that there’s a problem. Stephen Fong, the chairman of the Asian American Caucus and a panelist on “Conservative Inclusion: Promoting the Freedom Message to All Americans,” said to the audience, “Inclusion. I used to think ‘inclusion’ was a P.C., namby-pamby, Kumbaya term. But after this election, I think ‘inclusion’ is the right word.”

Fong's novel advice to Republicans: Talk to Asian voters. Yes, talking to more voters is an emerging theme of CPAC 2013. Said Alfonso Aguilar, director of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles: “We have to engage with Latinos. And it can’t just start two months before the election. You can’t just say, ‘Juntos con Romney!’” Francesca Chambers, the editor of Red Alert Politics, said, “It’s not rocket science,” and that Ron Paul did it right. “He actually came to college campuses.”

It’s the GOP’s big hope that by talking to Latinos, young people, Asian Americans, fiscally conservative gays and lesbians, and even African Americans (the churchgoing ones), an electorally mighty number of them will come to realize that they are conservatives who just didn’t realize it. The number of times that formulation was repeated—particularly in the form of a Ronald Reagan quotation, “Hispanics are conservatives, they just don’t know it yet” —became too many to count.