There is, of course, one other Geithner acquaintance who may have colored his thinking on these matters: Bob Rubin, his former Treasury department mentor, who was a top Citigroup executive until early 2009. How often did Geithner and Rubin discuss the firm’s dealings in 2006 and 2007, when the firm was digging its own grave? What specifically did they discuss? What about late 2008 and early 2009, when the firm was hoovering up government cash? The journalist Ron Suskind has reported that Geithner essentially defied an order from Obama to restructure Citigroup in 2009. Geithner has denied this, and there’s some circumstantial evidence to support him. Still, his overall track record with Citi is sketchy and opaque.

Financial reform: Geithner was the architect of the financial reform bill the president signed in 2010. But he appeared to suffer two key defeats along the way. The first had to do with derivatives, the financial instruments that allowed companies like AIG to bet on the housing market. Geithner was resistant to forcing derivatives onto exchanges, where any slob could see the prices they traded for, and which would crimp profit margins for the big banks that made billions dealing in them. Thanks to some of his bureaucratic rivals, namely Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, the final bill did require a modicum of exchange-trading.

The second defeat had to do with proprietary trading, the practice by which banks act like hedge funds and trade securities to pad their own bottom line, not on behalf of their customers. Geithner didn’t think proprietary trading had much to do with the financial crisis. Others, most notably former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, believed that allowing proprietary trading at banks backed by the government was disastrous policy, since it would encourage them to take massive risks and could leave taxpayers on the hook for losses. Geithner only saw the light after Obama sided with Volcker.