AIG: Beginning around the same time, the failing insurance giant received over $180 billion in emergency loans, cash infusions, and asset purchases from the federal government. Tens of billions then flowed right back out the door to AIG’s “counterparties”—major financial firms, like Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, that had made bets with AIG on the direction of the housing market. Critics insisted that AIG (really the government at that point) had no obligation to make Goldman and the other banks whole. Had the insurance company collapsed, Goldman and its ilk might have received pennies on the dollar. But Geithner, who presided over the bailout, has argued that he had no choice: He couldn’t demand so-called haircuts—discounts on AIG’s payments to these firms—because the government had already committed to saving AIG. At that point, it would have been disingenuous to use its possible collapse as leverage.

To which many of us have responded: Hmmmmm…. Given Geithner’s apparent willingness to bend the rules when it came to Lehman, this doesn’t ring entirely true. Let’s see if he can come up with a more compelling explanation in his book. Or, better yet, a more damning one.

Citigroup: Geithner’s personal history with the disastrously run megabank is almost as convoluted (and questionable) as the government’s. When Geithner first took over as New York Fed chairman, he became friendly with Sandy Weill, the company’s founder (who was also a New York Fed board member). Later, he met frequently with Chuck Prince, Weill’s successor. It’s hard to argue that these relationships had a healthy effect on the Fed’s oversight of the bank. In 2005, the Fed barred Citi from acquiring new companies because of its dodgy stewardship of its existing subsidiaries, but then reversed the ban the following year amid what it called “significant progress” in the way the bank managed risk. As it happens, this was the period when Citi was gorging on the subprime mortgage securities that would have destroyed the company absent a $45 billion bailout and a $300 billion government insurance policy.

Citi was also chronically slow to sell new stock, which would have raised money to create a buffer against losses and made a bailout less necessary. Geithner’s New York Fed was much too timid about leaning on Citi to do this—something banks are often reluctant to do because it “dilutes” their existing shareholders.

There is, of course, one other Geithner acquaintance who may have colored his thinking on these matters: Bob Rubin, his former Treasury department mentor, who was a top Citigroup executive until early 2009. How often did Geithner and Rubin discuss the firm’s dealings in 2006 and 2007, when the firm was digging its own grave? What specifically did they discuss? What about late 2008 and early 2009, when the firm was hoovering up government cash? The journalist Ron Suskind has reported that Geithner essentially defied an order from Obama to restructure Citigroup in 2009. Geithner has denied this, and there’s some circumstantial evidence to support him. Still, his overall track record with Citi is sketchy and opaque.