Joe the Plumber Sighted at CPAC (Sort Of)

Wurzelbacher, sporting a gray goatee and wrapped in a scarf, said from the iPad that he'd been watching the coverage from home and was not very impressed by the speakers. "You can speak all day, but I like to see action," he said. He's been encouraged by people "getting involved," from the civic activism that "gets away from the circular firing squad of the mainstream media." (He watched some of it, though, on "Hannity.")

"Did you hear I'm giving away an AR-15?" Joe said. (He's raffling off this "magnificent weapon" on his website.) Why? "In the weeks after a mentally deranged psychopath" went on a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary, "the mainstream media went out of its way to paint anybody with an AR-15 as a bad person, and that's just not true."

The other goal? "To stand firm in the face of political correctness."