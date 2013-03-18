If low-calorie sweeteners are fattening, then we could be on the verge of a spiraling disaster. The bigger we get (and the greater our incidence of diabetes), the more of these sweeteners we'll consume. That in turn will make us bigger, and more interested in diet products, and bigger still forevermore. But scientists have not yet proved that sugar substitutes make us fat. It's possible that people who are gaining weight start drinking Diet Coke to compensate, rather than the other way around. Moreover, the link between artificial sweeteners and obesity doesn't appear to hold up when seen in the light of other long-term trends. Between 1999 and 2008, obesity rates in the U.S. finally leveled off as the use of artificial sweeteners doubled among children and went up by 29 percent among adults. (Meanwhile, the average intake of added sugar—the real, caloric kind—dropped by almost one-fourth.)

It’s not yet clear how diet soda would cause us to pack on the pounds, if it does. It could be that artificial sweeteners serve to train our flavor preferences, meaning that the additives dull our taste for healthy foods and prime our mouths for sugar. (Animal studies show that a sweet tooth can be induced, even in the womb.) If sweet taste is addictive in this way, then artificial flavors might worsen our dependence.

Another theory holds that artificial sweeteners fool our bodies from within. Sugar substitutes may lock onto receptors in the gut—receptors that have only lately been discovered—and gum up the body's metabolic mechanisms. That way the additives could produce a hormone spike affecting hunger and digestion, even though they offer few if any calories of their own. On the other hand, human studies suggest that our bellies can distinguish between real sugar and the sweeteners, at least when taken on their own, without an accompanying meal. Glucose and fructose tend to sit inside the stomach; they interact with gut receptors and slow the rate at which it empties. Sucralose, saccharin and aspartame don't have the same effect, which suggests that they're inert. (This explains why cocktails made with artificially-sweetened mixers are more intoxicating: The alcohol is absorbed more quickly.)

In any case, when humans try out artificial sweeteners in real experiments, in which subjects are split in groups ahead of time and assigned at random to drink diet soda or avoid it, they don't seem to gain weight, but neither do they have much success at losing it. In many cases, a switch to diet soda leads to greater caloric intake from other sources, so the net effect is nil. Short-term studies find that children in particular are prone to this effect.

And so, we’re back once again to a fake sugar stalemate. It figures. As far back as 1907, the first FDA commissioner, Harvey Wiley, warned President Theodore Roosevelt that saccharin ought to be excluded from the nation's processed foods. (He'd found signs that the additive was toxic, and declared it a swindler's substitute for sugar.) But Roosevelt had been taking saccharin on a doctor's orders, as a way to stave off corpulence. His response to Wiley was as pugnacious as Mike Schindler's: "Anybody who says saccharin is injurious to health is an idiot," he announced, and then appointed a panel of experts to reassess—that is, rebuke—the FDA's position.

All the same, the contrast between the earlier anxiety about saccharine and the current concerns is telling. Back then we thought that artificial sweeteners might be so different from real sugar that they're poisonous. Now we like to say that sugar is the toxin, and we worry that artificial sweeteners are, in fact, too similar to sugar. This flip-flop should come as no surprise. For all the dueling studies, our attitudes toward confectionery flavors have more to do with who we are than what we know (since we don't that much at all). For centuries sugar was a status symbol, a fancy import eaten only by the rich. Then the product spread and cheapened, and its fame turned into notoriety.

Today we call sucrose a scourge of the poor, like crack cocaine, and imply that people in the ghetto overdose like rats. For now the rich and educated drink diet soda, figuring it helps more than it hurts, but artificial sweeteners may soon fall victim to another shift in sensibility. If that happens, it probably won't be on account of new or better science. As far as we can tell right now, it doesn't really matter whether you drink diet soda or not. The risks are insignificant—and so are the benefits.