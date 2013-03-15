CPAC Panel on Racism Proves That CPAC Needs a Panel on Anger Management

Where everything went off the rails was Smith’s examples of Democratic racism. “The 16th Street Church bombers were Democrats, because they were a part of the KKK,” who were Democrats. This was too much for Kim Brown, a host and producer for Voice of Russia, who was in the audience. “Are you kidding me?”

You can imagine how things went from there. The crowd’s loud demands that Smith “sit down” and “get that women's studies stuff out of here"—this, after Brown correctly identified the year in with Sojourner Truth died—emboldened attendee Scott Terry, of North Carolina, to question the wisdom of Frederick Douglass Republicanism. “Why can’t we become, like, Booker T. Washington Republicans?" he asked, citing Washington's pro-segregation views. "It seems like your message is reaching out at the expense of young white Southern males like myself. I feel like my demographic is being disenfranchised.” When Smith recalled that Douglass wrote a letter to his former slave master forgiving him, Scott yelled, “For giving him food and shelter?” (Scott had some charming things to say about women, too.)

“Martin Luther King was a Marxist!”... “SHUT UP!”... Suffice it to say, there was plenty of screaming until Smith wrangled a microphone and calmed everybody down. Audience members, still piqued, reached the consensus that Brown and Terry were both plants paid by George Soros. “Was that the liberal media?” one elderly woman asked another. “This event ... has been ruined,” said another.