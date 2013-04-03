We thought we wanted something cuddly,

or at the very least, transparent.

But everything has a bit of murk about it

these days, especially at this time of year.



The box Carol is standing catty-corner to

may contain an antidote to your particular disease,

or it may contain nothing at all.

Better stick with the stuffed partridge,



which can always serve as a token. No one

will ask you for what, or why its feet are

painted that “strange” color.



It comes in spurts, not unlike the tide,

which also comes. And goes of course,

as if it can’t make up its mind. It

would all be so much simpler if we knew