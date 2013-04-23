America, I would like to get closer to you, but

you are the unconscious patient; one hundred interns

bicker this morning above your bed. Yesterday,

I read for no reason an essay written a decade ago

on game theory & economics. Apparently, the problem

with accurate predictions is that sometimes people

simply don’t make the rational choice. Illness & sleep

are weary metaphors. The poor, who are now homeless,

displaced by the storm, rest their heads tonight

in luxury beachfront hotel rooms. All I want,

one woman says, is my old kitchen where I could cook

a hot meal for my kids. Soon a young man will walk

into a classroom of six-year olds & empty his gun.

The problem with life is that everyone who dies

really dies. In Belgium, twin brothers petition

to be euthanized. Born deaf, they are losing their vision.

Trained as shoemakers, they have spent every day

side by side. Another sibling says they have battled pain

all of their lives. They say they cannot imagine

being able to know one another only by touch.

When my brother was failing, his wife roamed the wing

wild eyed & inconsolable. It only looks like a coma,

she whispered when she thought no one could hear.

His cells are regenerating. Tomorrow he’ll open his eyes

and be fine. On the day he died, a doctor wanted

to perform a long operation that would not have saved him—

to install a system of shunts to drain the fluid collecting

around his heart. My brother had left papers indicating

I should be the decider. All of my options were morally

wrong. He died before anything more could happen.

America, that is all I remember. I have no idea what I said.