John Hollenbeck has the power to induce synesthesia. A precociously gifted but still underappreciated composer, arranger, percussionist, and leader of several musical groups of varying sizes and orientations, Hollenbeck makes music that sounds the way the world looks and feels in 2013. You can hear, in his work, the collapse of cultural borders, the shuffling of traditions and influences, the old and the new and the earthy and the urban and the proper and the wiseass, swirling in unstable but unstoppable motion. Hollenbeck is a musician for our time, our hour of seemingly (but not really) limitless access and crumbling (but obstinately enduring) classifications. If you haven’t heard his music yet, you have certainly seen and felt what it sounds like, every day.

Now forty-four, Hollenbeck has been performing widely and prominently since the mid-1990s, and he has been established as a leader since late 2001 and early 2002, when he released, in a flurry, four CDs of original music in four different settings: The Claudia Quintet, an album of oddly but exactly constructed pieces geared for the quasi-retro, cozy-sounding instrumentation of accordion (Ted Reichman), vibraphone (Matt Moran), clarinet (Chris Speed), acoustic bass (Drew Gress), and drums (Hollenbeck); Quartet Lucy, music by a voice-oriented experimental group distinguished by the use of wordless abstract vocals (Theo Bleckmann), English horn (Dan Willis), electric bass (Skúli Sverrison), and drums (Hollenbeck, of course); Static Still, a project centered on the voice-percussion duo of Bleckmann and Hollenbeck; and no images, a collection of Hollenbeck’s compositions for all sorts of instruments, in the vein of avant-garde chamber music, including a piece incorporating segments of a sermon recorded by the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

Over the twelve years since then, Hollenbeck has continued working with many of the same musicians, touring and recording around the world, and his writing has grown deeper without losing its boyish, almost prankish urge to mix things up. He now has a body of genre-defiant work equally impressive for its range, its size, and the quality of its invention: some fourteen CDs as a leader, another dozen or so as a composer (with his music performed by a variety of artists, including an all-percussion group and Meredith Monk), and innumerable performances as a drummer on projects by like-minded musicians such as the saxophonist Tony Malaby and the guitarist Ben Monder.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to conceive of Hollenbeck as one of countless hybridists practicing musical postmodernism in the artier clubs and the campus-concert circuit, but it wouldn’t be fair to him. His indifference to genre is hardly unusual today; indeed, category crunching has been commonplace in most of the arts for so long now that it is more old-fashioned than avant-garde. What makes Hollenbeck’s music unique is not its formal innovation, though it is formally inventive and full of unusual ideas. It’s exceptional because it’s exceptionally good—neatly formed but loose in feeling, lucid, consistently interesting, and, above all, emotionally potent.