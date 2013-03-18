How Francis Is Adjusting to Papal Life

Vatican officials breathed a sigh of relief yesterday when Pope Francis (“Just call me ‘Frank’”) surfaced in Buenos Aires nearly a month after disappearing during the first week of his papacy. The pope said he had spent the month hitch-hiking from Rome to his modest apartment in the Argentine capital in order to “pick up a few things” from his old life as a humble cardinal to his even humbler new life as the spiritual leader of 1.2 billion Catholics. He said he planned to take a bus back to Rome, and couldn’t say for sure when he’d arrive. “You never can tell with these buses, can you?” the pontiff said. “But don’t worry about me,” he went on. “I’ll just do whatever poor people do when they are unexpectedly summoned halfway around the world to the throne of St. Peter.”

The pope added that he intended to replace that throne with a simple folding chair. “Why should the pope sit in a better chair than its poorest worshipper?” he said, adding that he intended to purchase a new chair as one of his first papal acts. “I’ve got my eye on a nice blue one from Ikea,” he added. “Eight Euros! How do they do it?” Vatican observers said the choice of the color blue was significant. “It will nicely set off the red robes,” said one cardinal, who asked not to be identified because cardinals were warned specifically, on pain of interdiction, not to talk to the press. Interdiction? Maybe it was interaction. Absolution? Introduction? Transubstantiation? At any rate he’ll go to hell if God finds out he spilled the beans. “And I have a feeling God already knows it,” said the cardinal with a sigh.