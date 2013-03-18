How Francis Is Adjusting to Papal Life

Vatican officials breathed a sigh of relief yesterday when Pope Francis (“Just call me ‘Frank’”) surfaced in Buenos Aires nearly a month after disappearing during the first week of his papacy. The pope said he had spent the month hitch-hiking from Rome to his modest apartment in the Argentine capital in order to “pick up a few things” from his old life as a humble cardinal to his even humbler new life as the spiritual leader of 1.2 billion Catholics. He said he planned to take a bus back to Rome, and couldn’t say for sure when he’d arrive. “You never can tell with these buses, can you?” the pontiff said. “But don’t worry about me,” he went on. “I’ll just do whatever poor people do when they are unexpectedly summoned halfway around the world to the throne of St. Peter.”

The pope added that he intended to replace that throne with a simple folding chair. “Why should the pope sit in a better chair than its poorest worshipper?” he said, adding that he intended to purchase a new chair as one of his first papal acts. “I’ve got my eye on a nice blue one from Ikea,” he added. “Eight Euros! How do they do it?” Vatican observers said the choice of the color blue was significant. “It will nicely set off the red robes,” said one cardinal, who asked not to be identified because cardinals were warned specifically, on pain of interdiction, not to talk to the press. Interdiction? Maybe it was interaction. Absolution? Introduction? Transubstantiation? At any rate he’ll go to hell if God finds out he spilled the beans. “And I have a feeling God already knows it,” said the cardinal with a sigh.

No one should conclude from this primitive effort to keep journalists from finding out what was going on in the cardinals’ secret conclave that Pope Francis starts his papacy with a negative attitude toward the media. That will only develop over time and further contact, as it does in all men and women who find themselves in positions of power, according to Professor Joseph Ratzinger (“Hey, a fella’s got to eat”) of the Center for Study of the Papacy and the Press of George Mason University (slogan: “Pandering to academic fashion since 1976. If you’ve got the money, honey, we’ve got the graduate center”).

Meanwhile, other observers say that the Pope has decided to abandon red robes completely because they send the wrong message, suggesting that the Pope is a Republican. The new pope would like to avoid this association. “Some of the things those people believe!” the pope is said to have lamented to the cardinal seated next to him at dinner the night before his elevation. “I mean, guns in Church? Sheesh! Give me a break.”