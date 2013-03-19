Rand Paul Is Not the Answer to Republicans' Youth Problem

Rand Paul's Republican Party would probably still struggle among young voters, but at least he offers targeted proposals to narrow the gap. For instance, he supports states' rights to legalize marijuana. Recent polls show that nearly 70 percent of young voters support legalizing marijuana, just as nearly 70 percent of young voters in Washington and Colorado supported initiatives to legalize marijuana last November. Paul also advocates a less aggressive, less costly foreign policy. Millennial voters, having come of age during the Iraq War and without memory of the Cold War, tend to agree: Just 44 percent of 18-29 year olds think the best way to ensure peace is through military strength, compared to 63 percent of voters over age 50. The age gap on foreign policy is even more evident when considering specific policies. Only 28 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds want to “get tough” with China, while twice as many—55 percent—of voters over age 30 support getting tougher with China. Similarly, while 30 percent of voters over age 30 would prioritize avoiding a conflict with Iran over taking a “firm stand” against the country, 49 percent of young voters would prioritize avoiding war.

When combined with a pathway to citizenship for undocumented workers, which Paul also supports, these measures push up against the limits of what the Republican primary electorate could potentially support. Marijuana is a new issue, and the GOP could conceivably go either way: On the one hand, CBS News found that 65 percent of Republicans support allowing state governments to determine the legality of marijuana, compared to just 29 percent who believed the federal government should decide; on the other hand, Quinnipiac and CBS News polls found that 66 percent of Republicans think marijuana should be illegal.

On foreign policy, Paul is more clearly at odds with a majority of Republican partisans: 73 percent of Republicans believe the best way to ensure peace is through military strength; 74 percent of Republicans would take military action to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, including 84 percent of self-identified Tea Party Republicans. Nonetheless, it’s conceivable that Paul could advocate for a more moderate foreign policy. Defense issues are on the backburner, and reduced military spending is consistent with reducing the debt, the stated top objective of Republican voters. And Rand has been far savvier than Ron: He’s trying to ameliorate the concerns of pro-Israel forces, and his attacks on the Obama administration’s drone policies draw on paranoid fears of unmanned planes gunning down Americans.