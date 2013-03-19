The historian Joel F. Harrington thinks the way to do so is to present a round portrait of the torturer. His book, The Faithful Executioner: Life and Death, Honor and Shame in the Turbulent Sixteenth Century, looks to understand “what was going through [the] … mind” of Meister Frantz Schmidt (1555–1634), the official executioner of the German city of Nuremberg. Most big early modern cities had executioners; it was a reviled profession handed down like a curse, from generation to generation. And most executioners worked by contract, but Schmidt was able to secure not only an official title, but also a steady salary. Among the hundreds of historical figures who played this role in various cities and countries, Schmidt is remembered today not only for his journal of tortures and executions, but also because of a series of ghastly illustrations in the sixteenth-century Nuremberg City Chronicle, which showed him hammering a stake into a woman’s heart, whipping condemned criminals, and even executing his own brother-in-law.

Most big early modern cities had executioners; it was a reviled profession handed down like a curse.

Schmidt might not seem a very sympathetic character, but Harrington wants explain his non-monstrous side, to understand how he “blossomed” into a “moralist” and “healer,” while being a “professional torturer and killer.” Between 1573 and 1618, Schmidt worked tirelessly, not only to torture and kill people, but also to find personal redemption through social respectability. “Establishing a good name … remained a lifelong endeavor,” says Harrington.

This endeavor, as Harrington shows, had many facets. “A man of responsibilities,” he had to maintain Nuremberg’s torture cells and various theaters of execution. Worse than an executioner was an incompetent executioner, and Schmidt knew that those who botched these public rituals of punishment and death could themselves be torn apart by an angry crowd. This meant familiarity with swords, tongs, shackles, rope, hemp bags, hammers, and wood stakes of various sorts—all of which had to be up to the task of pulling out eyes, dismembering, or cleanly shearing off heads.